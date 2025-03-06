Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 6, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on March 6, 2025, is 17.49 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.62 °C and 20.93 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 06:39 AM and will set at 06:19 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on March 06, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, March 7, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.98 °C and 19.63 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 32%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 7, 2025 17.49 Scattered clouds March 8, 2025 18.48 Light rain March 9, 2025 19.15 Sky is clear March 10, 2025 20.78 Sky is clear March 11, 2025 20.87 Overcast clouds March 12, 2025 22.17 Light rain March 13, 2025 22.86 Overcast clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 6, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.23 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.98 °C Few clouds Chennai 30.63 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 30.52 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 30.96 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 28.08 °C Sky is clear Delhi 26.31 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



