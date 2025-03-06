Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 6, 2025
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on March 6, 2025, is 17.49 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.62 °C and 20.93 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 06:39 AM and will set at 06:19 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, March 7, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.98 °C and 19.63 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 32%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 7, 2025
|17.49
|Scattered clouds
|March 8, 2025
|18.48
|Light rain
|March 9, 2025
|19.15
|Sky is clear
|March 10, 2025
|20.78
|Sky is clear
|March 11, 2025
|20.87
|Overcast clouds
|March 12, 2025
|22.17
|Light rain
|March 13, 2025
|22.86
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on March 6, 2025
