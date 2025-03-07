Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 7, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on March 7, 2025, is 16.62 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.43 °C and 20.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 29% and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The sun rose at 06:38 AM and will set at 06:20 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on March 07, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 8, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.36 °C and 20.12 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 8, 2025 16.62 Light rain March 9, 2025 18.86 Light rain March 10, 2025 20.18 Sky is clear March 11, 2025 20.09 Overcast clouds March 12, 2025 22.38 Broken clouds March 13, 2025 22.84 Scattered clouds March 14, 2025 23.18 Light rain



Weather in other cities on March 7, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.69 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.63 °C Sky is clear Chennai 29.71 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 30.05 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 31.11 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 32.14 °C Sky is clear Delhi 26.19 °C Sky is clear



