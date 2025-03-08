Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 8, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on March 8, 2025 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on March 8, 2025, is 16.79 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.95 °C and 20.94 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 06:36 AM and will set at 06:21 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 9, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.81 °C and 21.8 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 9, 2025
|16.79
|Sky is clear
|March 10, 2025
|20.13
|Sky is clear
|March 11, 2025
|20.95
|Overcast clouds
|March 12, 2025
|22.77
|Overcast clouds
|March 13, 2025
|23.28
|Light rain
|March 14, 2025
|23.01
|Light rain
|March 15, 2025
|22.40
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on March 8, 2025
