Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 9, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on March 9, 2025, is 17.48 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.01 °C and 21.45 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 29% and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The sun rose at 06:35 AM and will set at 06:21 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on March 09, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, March 10, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.7 °C and 21.16 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 10, 2025 17.48 Sky is clear March 11, 2025 21.00 Broken clouds March 12, 2025 22.60 Broken clouds March 13, 2025 23.23 Scattered clouds March 14, 2025 22.83 Light rain March 15, 2025 22.28 Sky is clear March 16, 2025 20.28 Light rain View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 9, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.47 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 29.11 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.3 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 30.44 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 32.51 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 34.25 °C Sky is clear Delhi 29.78 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.