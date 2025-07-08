Shimla, With heavy rain pummelling several parts of Himachal Pradesh, the local meteorological department on Tuesday warned of a risk of low to moderate flash floods in parts of seven districts in the next 24 hours. Himachal rains: 7 districts face flash flood risk, 225 roads closed

These districts are Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur.

The meteorological department also issued a 'yellow' alert, warning of heavy rains at isolated places in the state till next Monday.

A total of 225 roads, including 153 in the worst-hit Mandi district, are closed while 163 transformers and 174 water supply schemes are affected in the state, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre .

Himachal Pradesh has received 203.2 mm of rain against the normal of 152.6 mm from June 1 to July 8.

Mandi district recorded 110 per cent excess rain, Shimla 89 per cent and Una 86 per cent during this period. The monsoon hit Himachal Pradesh on June 20.

Parts of the state have been receiving moderate to heavy rain since Monday evening.

Gohar has recorded 85 mm of rainfall, followed by 84.5 mm in Sarahan, 60 mm in Baijnath, 54.2 mm in Nahan, 48 mm in Poanta Sahib, 46.2 mm in Naina Devi, 37 mm in Kasauli, 28 mm in Jogindernagar, 27.2 mm in Palampur and 19 mm in Shimla, according to the weather office.

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed 23 flash floods, 19 cloudbursts and 16 landslides since the onset of monsoon on June 20, and 52 people have died in rain-related incidents in the state so far, officials said.

In Mandi district, search and rescue operations have been intensified. Drones and sniffer dogs are being used to trace 28 people who went missing last week in Thunag, Gohar and Karsog subdivisions, they said.

According to official data, Himachal Pradesh has reported 80 deaths since June 20. Of the 80, 52 were linked to rain-related incidents such as cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides. The remaining 28 deaths were associated with road accidents, the officials said.

So far, the estimated losses due to rain stand at around ₹692 crore, according to the SEOC. The figure could climb as the data is still being compiled, the official said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.