Himachal: Sukhu calls for speedy rehabilitation of flood-hit Mandi

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed officials to coordinate closely with Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and prioritise key schemes to accelerate relief efforts in Mandi district.

The directions were issued on Wednesday evening after Sukhu and Thakur jointly reviewed the situation. They inspected the Thunag market area that was ravaged by flash floods during the recent cloudbursts.

Fifteen people died, five sustained injuries and search operations are underway to trace 27 missing persons who were washed away in 10 cloudbursts, followed by flash floods and a landslide on the intervening night of June 30 and July 1 in different parts of Mandi district.

The calamity has also caused extensive damage to property, affecting 1,184 houses, 710 cow sheds and 201 shops. As many as 780 livestock have also perished in the disaster.

Sukhu directed departments to expedite the restoration of roads and the resumption of disrupted water and electricity supply schemes to ensure quick relief to the affected people. He said he would soon visit Delhi to meet Union ministers to seek a special relief package for the state.

He instructed the concerned departments to immediately prepare detailed project reports for the damaged roads, bridges, electricity and water schemes within a week. He specifically mentioned that the 56-km Chail Chowk–Janjheli road would be proposed under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund for strengthening.

Despite the scale of devastation, he noted that 60 per cent of drinking water schemes have already been temporarily restored. The chief minister asked the Public Works Department to restore connectivity through the construction of bailey and suspension bridges, for which the government would provide the required funds.

Sukhu and Thakur also discussed the issue of resettlement of families who have lost their land in the devastation. Thakur highlighted that the cloudburst incidents have caused extensive destruction, and with winter approaching, there is an urgent need to prioritise the rehabilitation of those who have lost everything.

The chief minister directed the Deputy Commissioner, Mandi, to identify safe locations for the temporary resettlement of affected families, where prefabricated structures can be installed to provide immediate shelter. He also instructed officials to assess the damages suffered by horticulturists.

On Wednesday night, Sukhu stayed at the Thunag rest house along with the affected families lodged there and also inspected the facilities being provided to them, the statement added.

