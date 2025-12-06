Shimla, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that women would now be inducted into the Fire Services, saying the Himachal Pradesh government is prioritising women empowerment. Himachal to induct women into fire services, commence recruitment of home guards

Presiding over a ceremony marking the 63rd Raising Day of Himachal Pradesh Home Guards and Civil Defence here on Saturday, the chief minister said recruitment to the force would commence shortly and necessary amendments to recruitment rules would be made soon to induct women into the Fire Services.

He also emphasised that the state government has extended maternity leave benefits to women home guards, ensuring essential support and job security during maternity.

Congratulating the personnel of Home Guards, Civil Defence, Fire Services and the State Disaster Response Force , Sukhu said the Home Guards and Fire Services successfully carried out 708 search-and-rescue operations during the year, saving 448 lives, according to an official statement.

The forces helped protect property worth ₹2,000 crore from damage, it said, adding that the department has also restored 1,035 water bodies.

Honouring various units and personnel for outstanding service, the chief minister said the state government is taking steps to strengthen the Department of Home Guards and Civil Defence.

During the present tenure, four new fire stations have been established at Deha, Ubadesh, Nerwa and Indora, while 27 new fire tenders have been procured and 150 posts have been sanctioned to operate these units this year, the statement said.

The government has allocated ₹55 crore under the Fire Services Modernisation Scheme, while advanced equipment worth ₹6 crore has been provided to the SDRF to enhance its operational capacity. This includes drones for aerial surveys, search operations and monitoring disaster-prone areas boosting preparedness and response capabilities.

The Department of Home Guards and Civil Defence presented a 'Safe Himachal' demonstration featuring fire-fighting and search-and-rescue mock drills.

Additional Director General Satwant Atwal Trivedi said the Home Guards and Fire Services has conducted nearly 11,000 mock drills and 3,000 awareness camps, training around two lakh citizens.

On the occasion, the chief minister also launched the 'Miracle of Mind' mobile application, developed in collaboration with the Isha Foundation, aimed at strengthening efforts against drug abuse.

