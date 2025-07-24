Search
Thu, Jul 24, 2025
Himachal will become 'Udta Punjab' in 5 years if no action is taken against drug menace: Governor

PTI
Published on: Jul 24, 2025 08:28 pm IST

Himachal will become 'Udta Punjab' in 5 years if no action is taken against drug menace: Governor

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Thursday warned that if immediate action is not taken to eradicate drug menace, Himachal Pradesh would become "Udta Punjab" in the next five years. He also expressed his displeasure over the "lack of government rehabilitation centres" in the state.

Himachal will become 'Udta Punjab' in 5 years if no action is taken against drug menace: Governor
Himachal will become 'Udta Punjab' in 5 years if no action is taken against drug menace: Governor

Addressing the mediapersons in Shimla, he said that the NDPS cases rose by 340 per cent from around 500 in 2102 to about 2200 in 2023, and expressed concern over the "rising" menace of substance abuse in the state.

The governor emphasised the urgent need for the state government to establish a new state-of-the-art de-addiction and rehabilitation centre.

"There is only one rehab run by the Red Cross in Kullu and we have been hearing that land is being identified for setting up a rehabilitation centre in the Sirmaur district, but nothing is moving on ground.

He said that his campaign against drugs has started yielding results and people are getting aware. Parents who earlier used to ignore and hide the drug abuse by their children have now become vocal and proactive, he said, adding that panchayats have been roped in and people are coming forward and informing the police about drug peddlers.

"This is not just a campaign, but a mission to protect our future generations and preserve the social fabric of our communities," the governor said. "Some universities are also taking undertaking from students that strong action, including chucking the student out from the institutions, can be taken in case a student is found indulging in drugs".

Citing a survey of 1,150 inmates, Shukla revealed that drug abuse is highest among individuals aged 15-30. Urging all political leaders to unite against drug abuse, the governor said that he has written letters to all the MLAs to create awareness about drugs in their respective constituencies, and some leaders have come forward.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Follow Us On