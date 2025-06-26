Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Himachal's tribal districts will witness revolutionary transformation: Union minister Rijiju

PTI |
Jun 26, 2025 05:03 PM IST

Himachal's tribal districts will witness revolutionary transformation: Union minister Rijiju

Shimla, Union Minister Kiran Rijiju on Thursday said tribal districts of Himachal Pradesh will witness revolutionary transformation as several development projects are in the pipeline.

Himachal's tribal districts will witness revolutionary transformation: Union minister Rijiju
Himachal's tribal districts will witness revolutionary transformation: Union minister Rijiju

Addressing reporters in Shimla, the Union minister for Parliamentary and Minority Affairs said foundation stones of projects worth over 85 crore would be laid during his visit of Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur districts.

Rijiju will visit Kinnaur on Friday and Lahaul and Spiti district the following day.

Himachal Pradesh is the only state in the country that has bagged such large projects, he added.

The government is committed to build robust infrastructure in border areas and with the initiatives of the present government, the development of border areas is now matching China, he said and pointed out that in 2013, the then Defense minister A K Antony said the border areas would not be developed.

The Union minister said he would lay the foundation stone of 73.77 crore High Altitude training Centre at Lahaul and Spiti’s Kaza.

The training centre will have facilities like ice hockey, winter sports, skill development and vocational training, which would give the local youth an opportunity to engage in games along with skill development when the area is closed during winters, he added.

Rijiju will also lay foundation stones of 4.89 crore worth Indoor Stadium that will provide facilities for games like table tennis, badminton and other games at Peo, Green grass turf ground costing 4.79 crore at Gyabang in Kinnaur and 1.48 crore cricket ground at Kaza.

The Union minister said there are more schemes for mid and lower hill areas which he would announce in the second phase.

Rijiju said that he would visit Dharamshala again on July 6 to wish the Dalai Lama on his birthday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Himachal's tribal districts will witness revolutionary transformation: Union minister Rijiju
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On