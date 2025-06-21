Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Himanta inaugurates two new district jails in BTR

PTI |
Jun 21, 2025 08:52 PM IST

Himanta inaugurates two new district jails in BTR

Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday inaugurated two newly constructed district jails at Chirang and Baksa in two separate events in the Bodoland Territorial Region .

Himanta inaugurates two new district jails in BTR
Himanta inaugurates two new district jails in BTR

The chief minister first inaugurated the district jail at Kajalgaon in Chirang, which has been constructed at a cost of 72.79 crore and can accommodate 500 prisoners, including 352 males and 138 females separately.

He later inaugurated the district jail at Mushalpur in Baksa, constructed at a cost of 53.86 crore and has a capacity for 500 inmates, including standard administrative and inmate facilities.

Sarma speaking at the inaugural function held at Kajalgaon said that though Chirang has become a full-fledged district it lacks necessary infrastructural facilities but due to the joint initiatives of the state government and BTC administration, it is being empowered with much-needed infrastructure facilities.

Sarma said that with the upcoming Gelephu Mindfulness City in Bhutan, several opportunities will be created for Chirang and for this the state government has undertaken several development works to empower the district socially and economically.

The new road project facilitating smooth movement from Chirang to Gelephu and the rail line from Gelephu to Kokrajhar, touching the district will definitely expedite its economic development, he said.

Inaugurating the district jail at Mushalpur in Baksa, Sarma said the state government is working dedicatedly to bring about equal development in all the five districts of BTR.

He said that the construction of the DC office in Baksa has achieved 40 per cent physical progress and the construction of the district stadium is going on in full swing.

During the last few years along with peace in BTR, its development has also taken a new momentum and is now a testament to harmonious coexistence among people belonging to different castes, creeds and ethnicity, he said.

Minister Handloom and Textile UG Brahma, Minister Home Rupesh Gowala, BTC Chief Pramod Boro and senior officials were present on the occasion.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Himanta inaugurates two new district jails in BTR
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On