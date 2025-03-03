Himmat Shah: Maverick sculptor and artist across mediums dies aged 92

As a young boy, Himmat Shah — Himta to his friends — ran away from the confines of his zamindar family home in a village near Bhavnagar to a nearby forest. Lost, tired and famished by the evening, he entered a cave and saw many naked sadhus meditating. One of them opened his eyes and asked Shah how he had managed to find this place. Shah died in Jaipur on Sunday morning after hospitalisation. (Jyoti Bhatt)

“Are you hungry?” he asked the boy, and offered him a sweet. He told him to visit a temple further away and asked the boy to leave immediately. The apocryphal tale retold by Shah’s friends, students and acolytes over the years may have lost some of its factualness along the way, but its significance is stronger than ever. It remains to them a sign of Shah’s fierce independence and courage, which he displayed not only as a child but for much of his career as India’s foremost sculptor.

The 92-year-old artist died in Jaipur on Sunday morning after hospitalisation. His close friends said that his lungs had weakened on account of Covid.

Shah studied under artist-educator Jagubhai Shah at Gharshala in Gujarat. He went on to study at MS University, Baroda, but he didn’t complete his diploma on account of the requirements of a Central ministry scholarship. He also received a French government scholarship in 1967 on the recommendation of poet-diplomat Octavio Paz.

His journeys brought him into contact with some of the greats of his time — NS Bendre and KG Subramanyan in Baroda, printmakers SW Hayter and Krishna Reddy at Atelier 17 in Paris. It also helped him develop some lifelong friendships.

In Baroda, where Shah spent four years between 1956 and 1960, he roomed with modernist printmaker and painter Jyoti Bhatt and sculptor Raghav Kaneria, recalled photographer Raghu Rai. This was the time that Rai came to know Shah thanks to a common friend — the then Hindustan Times chief photographer Kishore Parekh — and the two became fast friends. “He was unlike any of the other artists. He wasn’t smart about making money, but he had the madness of an artist,” Rai, who also roomed with Shah in New Delhi in the 1980s and 1990s, said.

Shah was also part of a short-lived but significant art movement with his cohort from Baroda — Kaneria, Bhatt, Gulammohammed Sheikh, Jeram Patel and art critic J Swaminathan, among others — called Group 1890. Formed in 1963, the movement was named after a house number of a colony in a small town in Gujarat. Its members, led by Swaminathan, made several significant pronouncements on Indian art and modernism. However, the group had only one exhibition, and while it was inaugurated by the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, it didn’t stay together for long thereafter.

Bhatt, 92, said Shah was primarily working as a painter at the time. “However, he was very close to Raghav Kaneria, who was the only sculptor in the group. Kaneria’s work, like Himmat’s, embraced modernism and helped shape the group’s innovative approach to art. Though Himmatbhai himself eventually transitioned to sculpture, his connection with Kaneria highlights the sculptural influence in the modernist movement during that time.”

“Himmat as I knew him, had a jovial personality in the 1950s and ‘60s: he danced so vigorously in impeccable rhythmic steps in the Navratri garba at the Fine Arts college in Vadodara,” said painter Gulammohamed Sheikh. “In his practice he was intense and passionate to discover a new way of looking, a freshly invented form of a face or human body : this remained with him throughout his life. He lived the life of a recluse in Jaipur but practiced day and night to produce an amazing array of sculptures that were fiercely individualistic and deeply moving. Few could match that energy and vision.”

“With Himmat Shah’s death, we have lost one of the country’s greatest sculptors,” said Dinesh Vazirani, founder-director of Saffron Art, an auction house and art gallery headquartered in Mumbai. “He was ahead of his time, and while he wasn’t a modernist, he was certainly one of those rare artists in whom we see an overlap between the modern and the contemporary. He brought in contemporary concepts but with a modernist approach.”

Shah’s work spanned different mediums — a recent exhibition held by Anant Art Gallery at Bikaner House in the Capital showed the artist’s sketches and drawings alongside his sculptures. Titled ‘Himmat Shah, Ninety and After: Excursions of a Free Imagination’, it was conceptualised by Roobina Karode, the chief curator of the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), whose eponymous founder is one of the foremost collectors of Shah’s works in the country.

Karode, a close associate of Shah’s, curated several exhibitions of Shah’s work, including a large retrospective of the artist in 2016 at KNMA as well as at the Jawahar Kala Kendra in Jaipur, where the artist lived for the past two decades. “There was a richness to his stories and his knowledge, because his experiences ranged far and wide. For instance, the story about how he ran away to a forest when he was a child and encountered sadhus in a cave. He told me that though it was the most frightened he had ever been, he didn’t return home. He went off and stayed at a temple for some months afterwards. He was one of those people who knew that they’ve not adopted an easy path and people might not always walk with him, but that never stopped him,” said Karode.

Between 1967 to 1971, Shah designed and executed murals in brick, cement and concrete at St Xavier’s School Ahmedabad. He also began working in relief in plaster in a series called silver paintings, but he is best known for the heads in terracotta and bronze. In the mid 2000s, he worked with a London foundry on large-scale bronze works and eventually set up a studio in Jaipur.

“Himmat Shah was his own incredible force who lived and created art by his own, often maverick, rules. His sculptures broke every known norm of sculptural practice to give us works of staggering modernism and concept,” said Ashish Anand, CEO and MD, DAG (formerly Delhi Art Gallery) which acquired a sizeable collection of Shah’s terracottas as early as 1999.

“Embracing the “emancipatory disposition of art,” Shah developed a distinct visual language that drew from local traditions while pushing the boundaries of form and medium. His prolific oeuvre—spanning drawings, burnt-paper collages, silver relief paintings, ceramics, and sculptures in terracotta and bronze—reflects both experimental rigor and poetic sensitivity,” a statement from KNMA read.

The artist will be cremated in Jaipur on Monday. He is survived by a younger brother and sister.