Hindu outfit members among group to forcibly enter Rohtak church over conversion claims

A group of people, including members of some Hindu outfits, reportedly entered a church in Haryana’s Rohtak district forcibly over reports of religious conversions.

A senior government official said they had information that such events may have been underway, but when probed, nothing of the kind was found.

Rohtak’s deputy commissioner, Captain Manoj Kumar, further said that police have been deployed as a precautionary measure, while a congregation that was being held without permission was removed.

Asst Pastor of the Church says, "People come here out of devotion, just like any other place of worship. We never forced anyone to come here. Last evening SHO came & told us of a complaint. We gave all our info to the chowki incharge. SHO then came & inspected the situation here" pic.twitter.com/254zEzzTiI — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021

“We received a complaint that something like this might be happening. We probed and found nothing like that. We deployed cops as precautionary measures. There was a congregation for which no permission had been obtained. So, it was dispersed,” Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The assistant pastor of the church said people visit the church out of devotion like any other place of worship and nobody is brought there forcibly. He added a day ago, the local station house officer (SHO) inspected the place and the church authorities submitted all information as sought.

"People come here out of devotion, just like any other place of worship. We never force anyone to come here. Last evening the SHO came and told us of a complaint. We gave all our information to the chowki in-charge. The SHO then came and inspected the situation here," he said.

