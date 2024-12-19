‘His life is hanging by a thread’: Doctors on fasting farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal

Punjab's farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, whose fast-unto-death entered the 24th day on Thursday, fell down and fainted for eight to 10 minutes, PTI reported.



The doctors attending him at the Khanauri border have described the 70-year-old farmer leader's health condition as critical, adding,"His life is hanging by a thread."



Dallewal is also at risk of cardiac arrest and multi-organ failure, the doctors added. The 70-year-old farm protester, also a cancer patient, had been on fast-unto-death to press the Centre to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) on the crops.



Doctors said Dallewal has not had anything for the last 24 days. "Because of that, he is critical and he is at the risk of cardiac arrest and multi-organ failure. We are monitoring him every day," said Dr. Abhiraj, who is a member of a team of doctors from 5 Rivers Heart Association -- ”an NGO. Doctors conduct medical examination of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, whose fast-unto-death entered the 24th day on Thursday.(HT Photo)

“His blood pressure dropped today. We raised his legs and gave massage. But his situation is very sensitive. His life is hanging by a thread right now. Anything can happen at any time,” the doctor added.



Dr. Abhiraj added that Dallewal's ketones are on higher side, adding,"Because of electrolyte imbalance, he can have cardiac arrest at anytime. His situation is critical."

"When he went to the washroom to take a bath and after coming out of it, his condition worsened. He felt dizzy, fell, vomited, and fainted for around 8-10 minutes," farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar was quoted by PTI as saying.

The doctors gave him a massage and because of their efforts, his blood pressure went up but his situation is serious, he added.



Supreme Court asks Punjab to conduct Dallewal's health tests

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court asked the Punjab government to convince Jagjit Singh Dallewal to undergo a health examination.



According to a PTI report, the top court bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan pulled up the Punjab government for not conducting medical tests on Dallewal.

The apex court said while no one was trying to uproot the farmers' protest, it only wanted to ensure Dallewal's safety, calling him a "mass leader".



(With PTI inputs)