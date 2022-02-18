HIV+ve man booked for raping partner: Police

An HIV positive man has been detained for having unprotected sex with his partner in a bid to infect her, police said on Friday.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), South, Harish Pandey said a first information report (FIR) under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code has been filed against the man, who works as a cab driver.

The officer said earlier it was stated that the victim was his wife, however, it was found that they were not married but were in a live-in relationship, which ruled out complications involving marital rape laws.

Police are questioning the man while his partner is awaiting the results of a medical test.

Police said, “The woman and the cab driver, both divorcees, started living together in 2015.” The accused committed this act to take revenge from the woman after she decided to break up with him, said police.

As per the woman’s police statement she was not aware of the man’s medical history, however, the couple had protected sex at that time. Recently the woman got to know that the man was taking medicines and later, she realised that he was HIV positive, said police.

The woman confronted the accused but he somehow managed to convince her to stay with him, putting all the blame on his first wife, police said. She continued to live with him even after knowing about his disease and used to go for regular medical tests, police said.

However, their relationship was strained when she realised that he was having an affair, said police, adding, following this, she left him and went to live at her mother’s place.

The accused who had been nursing a grudge against the woman waylaid her last week while she was on her way to work, said police.

He allegedly drugged her and had unprotected sex, the woman told the police. The woman is being counselled by Vanitha Sahayavani, (women helpline). Later, she also approached Basavanagudi women police station for help.

“We have registered the case and a probe is on in the matter. As of now, we have filed a case of rape. There are no other provisions in the law under which, he can be booked for deliberately having unprotected sex,” said DCP Pandey.

