Holkars’ property case: Supreme Court fines petitioner for allegations against high court

New Delhi: “Enough is enough,” the Supreme Court remarked on Tuesday, as it fined a petitioner ₹25 lakh for raising “contemptuous allegations” against the Uttarakhand high court in a case pertaining to the sale and transfer of properties by a trust of the erstwhile royal family of Holkars.

“You cannot slap and then say sorry...this practice must stop now,” observed a bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar, as it came down heavily on Vijay Singh Pal, who claimed to be a whistleblower of the alleged scam in sale and transfer of properties by the Indore-based trust that managed properties in several states.

Pal had moved an application before the Supreme Court, levelling a spate of allegations against the judges of the high court, besides accusing officials of the Uttarakhand government as well as solicitor general Tushar Mehta of not acting fairly in a matter relating to the case. Mehta appeared for the Madhya Pradesh government in the case.

“Averments made in the application are unacceptable. The applicant has the audacity to make allegations against the entire Uttarakhand high court and officials of the state government. In our view, an applicant who wants itself impleaded in a case that involves complex issues must show some restraint and must eschew on making unfounded allegations, as has been made in this application,” stated the court order.

“We deprecate the casual manner in which this application has been drafted,” the order said. “We outrightly reject this application while imposing an exemplary cost of ₹25 lakh.”

Pal must deposit the penalty with the court’s registry within four weeks, failing which the amount shall be recovered from his assets as arrears of land revenue, the court clarified. The district collector of Haridwar has been directed by the court to comply with the order of recovery from Pal after four weeks.

In October 2020, the Madhya Pradesh high court had ordered an investigation by the economic offence wing (EOW) into sale and transfer of properties by Khasgi (Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Charities) Trust while holding all transfers as null and void. It also ruled that the properties managed by the trust will lie with the state government.

The trustees include Usha Devi (daughter of late king Yashwant Rao Holkar), her spouse Satish Malhotra, justice PD Mule (retired), two representatives of the state government as ex-officio members, revenue commissioner of Indore and superintending engineer of the public works department, Indore, and a representative of the central government.

The Khasgi Trust manages 246 properties spread over 12,000 acres of land in various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. The properties include 138 temples, 18 dharmshalas and 34 ghats, among others.

The trust challenged the high court order in the Supreme Court, which stayed the investigation by an order on October 16 and ordered a status quo with respect to possession and management of properties.

On Tuesday, Mehta and advocate Prashant Bhushan, who appeared for an applicant in the case, urged the bench to vacate the stay, and let the investigation continue, but the court declined this plea.

It noted that the interim order on October 16, 2020, was passed after hearing all the parties, and there was no new ground to modify it until the case is finally heard. Senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared for the trust and some of the trustees.

