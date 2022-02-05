Home / India News / Home quarantine for international tourists arriving in Kerala
india news

Home quarantine for international tourists arriving in Kerala

All international tourists arriving in Kerala are advised to undergo home isolation and monitor symptoms
Kerala government has issued new norms for overseas flyers.(PTI)
Kerala government has issued new norms for overseas flyers.(PTI)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 02:58 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

All international travellers arriving in Kerala will undergo Covid-19 symptom surveillance, news agency ANI reported.

If found symptomatic, the concerned international traveller will undergo RT-PCR test and follow steps as per the results. 

The Pinarayi Vijayan government has issued fresh guidelines for international tourists. 

According to the circular, all international travellers are advised to undergo home quarantine. The passengers must continue to monitor themselves for the next seven days since the date of arrival.

If the symptoms develop, they should undergo testing. The samples of all international passengers testing positive after RT-PCR test shall be sent for genomic sequencing.

Kerala reported 38,684 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Friday.

As per a bulletin issued by the health department, a total of 1,20,496 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala covid-19 omicron + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 05, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out