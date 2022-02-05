Home quarantine for international tourists arriving in Kerala

All international travellers arriving in Kerala will undergo Covid-19 symptom surveillance, news agency ANI reported.

If found symptomatic, the concerned international traveller will undergo RT-PCR test and follow steps as per the results.

The Pinarayi Vijayan government has issued fresh guidelines for international tourists.

According to the circular, all international travellers are advised to undergo home quarantine. The passengers must continue to monitor themselves for the next seven days since the date of arrival.

If the symptoms develop, they should undergo testing. The samples of all international passengers testing positive after RT-PCR test shall be sent for genomic sequencing.

Kerala reported 38,684 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Friday.

As per a bulletin issued by the health department, a total of 1,20,496 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.