Shillong, Sonam Raghuvanshi, who was arrested in connection with her husband in Meghalaya during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, made over 100 phone calls to one Sanjay Verma before her marriage, but the person was found to be an alias of her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha, a police officer said on Wednesday. Honeymoon murder: Sonam made over 100 phone calls to boyfriend before marriage to Raja

Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi was hacked to death in Sohra in East Khasi Hills district last month by three hitmen sent by Kushwaha in the presence of Sonam. All five were arrested and the crime scene was recreated on Tuesday.

"We have discovered that Sonam made over 100 phone calls to one Sanjay Verma before her marriage to Raja. The calls continued even after the wedding," East Khasi Hills district SP Vivek Syiem told PTI.

He said that the police launched a search operation in Indore to find the whereabouts of Verma whose phone remained switched off.

It was found out later that Verma is none other than Kushwaha who orchestrated the murder of his girlfriend’s husband, Syiem said.

"Our team is in Indore and are questioning a few people to find out if somebody has to gain from Raja's death," he said.

A team of the Special Investigation Team is now in Indore to ascertain if there is any financial motive, other than a love triangle, behind the Raghuvanshi’s murder that took place on May 23.

The SP said the hitmen managed to kill Raghuvanshi after three failed attempts.

The earlier attempts were made in Guwahati, Nongriat and near Weisawdong falls, the SP said.

Although Kushwaha is the mastermind of the murder, he did not come to Meghalaya to avoid suspicion. He is an employee of the company run by Sonam’s family.

Raghuvanshi married Sonam on May 11 in Indore and they left for Meghalaya for their honeymoon on May 20.

Raghuvanshi and Sonam went missing in the quaint hills of Sohra, 65 km from Shillong, on May 23 before his highly decomposed body was recovered on June 2.

Sonam fled the state following the murder to reach Indore via Assam, West Bengal, Bihar and UP.

She, however, left behind her 'mangalsutra' and a ring in her trolley bag at a homestay in Sohra, leading the police to suspect her, police had said.

