e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Hope Dhoni will continue to contribute to Indian cricket: Amit Shah

Hope Dhoni will continue to contribute to Indian cricket: Amit Shah

Shah also said that with Dhoni’s retirement from international cricket, the world will miss his helicopter shots.

india Updated: Aug 15, 2020 22:51 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
New Delhi
Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni raises his bat after scoring half a century during the third one-day international cricket match against New Zealand in Mohali.
Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni raises his bat after scoring half a century during the third one-day international cricket match against New Zealand in Mohali. (AP)
         

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday thanked former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his unparalleled contributions to the Indian cricket and hoped that he will continue to contribute in strengthening the game.

Shah also said that with Dhoni’s retirement from international cricket, the world will miss his helicopter shots.

“I join millions of cricket fans across the globe to thank @msdhoni for his unparalleled contributions to Indian Cricket. His cool temperament has turned several hot encounters in India’s favour. Under his captaincy India was crowned World Champions twice in different formats,” he tweeted.

The home minister said Dhoni has mesmerised millions through his unique style of cricket.

“I hope he will continue to contribute towards strengthening Indian cricket in the times to come. Best wishes for his future endeavours. World cricket will miss the helicopter shots, Mahi!” he said.

Dhoni, the two-time World Cup-winning former India captain, retired from international cricket on Saturday.

tags
top news
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket
Suresh Raina follows MS Dhoni, announces retirement
Suresh Raina follows MS Dhoni, announces retirement
PM Oli breaks ice with PM Modi on I-Day, tweets from top Nepal leaders follow
PM Oli breaks ice with PM Modi on I-Day, tweets from top Nepal leaders follow
Joe Biden offers full-throated support to India against China, Pakistan
Joe Biden offers full-throated support to India against China, Pakistan
‘Maharashtra is India’s Covid capital,’ says Fadnavis, offers containment tips
‘Maharashtra is India’s Covid capital,’ says Fadnavis, offers containment tips
‘Consider me as Retired’ - End of a glorious epoch as Dhoni calls time
‘Consider me as Retired’ - End of a glorious epoch as Dhoni calls time
MS Dhoni retires: 5 world records the former India captain still holds
MS Dhoni retires: 5 world records the former India captain still holds
MS Dhoni retires: Team India’s greatest victories under captain cool
MS Dhoni retires: Team India’s greatest victories under captain cool
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In