Rudraprayag, Two healthy horses with luggage on their back were sent on a trial basis to Kedarnath on Friday even as a ban on the use of horses and mules on the trek route to the Himalayan temple remained in force. Horses with luggage sent to Kedarnath on trial basis, ban continues due to virus outbreak

If the results of sending these horses and mules as load vehicles to the temple are positive, their movement can be resumed in the coming days, officials here said.

The ban on the use of horses and mules to ferry pilgrims to Kedarnath was imposed on Monday evening following the death of 14 of them in just two days due to a contagious infection.

They apparently died of diarrhoea and acute colic.

Nasal swab samples of these horses have been sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh for a detailed report.

To reach Kedarnath Dham situated at a height of more than 11,500 feet, one has to walk about 16 kilometres from Gaurikund.

Ban on the use of horses and mules on the route has been causing inconvenience to pilgrims for the past few days.

Chief Veterinary Officer of Rudraprayag Ashish Rawat said only healthy horses and mules will be allowed to go to Kedarnath after being found fit in the medical examination.

Officials and traders have also clarified that there is no shortage of food or other essential items anywhere on the Yatra route and in Kedarnath. Trader Prakash Bisht said there has been no shortage of any material due to the ban on the operation of horses and mules.

He has appealed to the devotees to come on the Yatra without any hesitation and not pay attention to the false rumours being spread through social media or other means.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.