Hospital: Pranab’s renal parameters ‘slightly damaged’

india

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 00:06 IST

New Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in deep coma and his renal parameters are “slightly deranged”, said the health bulletin issued by the Army Research and Referral Hospital on Wednesday.

“Hon’ble Pranab Mukherjee is being treated for lung infection. His renal parameters are slightly deranged since yesterday. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support,” the bulletin said.

The 84-year-old former President underwent a critical brain surgery to remove a clot after he suffered a fall at his Rajaji Marg residence on August 10. He was also tested positive for coronavirus at the time of his admission to the hospital. He later developed a respiratory infection.

The bulletin also didn’t specify whether Mukherjee’s vital and clinical parameters are stable or not, a departure from the past bulletins.