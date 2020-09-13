e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Hospitalised with no heartbeat after electricity shock, boy regains consciousness after 36 hours

Hospitalised with no heartbeat after electricity shock, boy regains consciousness after 36 hours

The boy came in contact with the live wire that had fallen on an iron railing at his shop in the old quarters of Delhi on August 1 following heavy rains. He was found stuck motionless to the railing with electricity still running through his body, doctors said.

india Updated: Sep 13, 2020 06:36 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
Dr Sudheer Tyagi, senior consultant, Neurology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said that such cases are very critical and any slight delay can cause irreparable damage to the patient’s brain.
Dr Sudheer Tyagi, senior consultant, Neurology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said that such cases are very critical and any slight delay can cause irreparable damage to the patient’s brain.(Getty Images/iStockphoto (Representative Image))
         

A 16-year-old boy who was rushed to a city hospital with no heartbeat following a severe electric shock from a high-voltage live wire, regained consciousness after 36 hours, thanks to quick response by doctors.

The boy came in contact with the live wire that had fallen on an iron railing at his shop in the old quarters of Delhi on August 1 following heavy rains. He was found stuck motionless to the railing with electricity still running through his body, doctors said.

He could be rescued after 10 minutes when the electricity supply was cut from the powerhouse of that area. The boy was rushed to Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals and admitted to the emergency department, they said.

Dr Priyadarshini Pal, Emergency Head, Emergency and Critical Care, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals said the patient had no heartbeat, an absent pulse rate and progressively falling blood pressure owing to the damage caused by a continuous flow of electricity through his body.

“Upon evaluation, it was discovered that due to the severe and prolonged electric shock he suffered a cardiac arrest. He had exceptionally low chances of survival. But doctors at the Emergency and Critical Care unit quickly responded to his critical condition.

“We immediately gave him CPR. The process was extremely critical because any delay in CPR after a cardiac arrest could have led to possible irreversible brain damage. We were able to revive the patient after CPR that lasted for an unusual time of almost 45 minutes,” Dr Pal said. The doctor said with timely treatment, the boy regained consciousness after 36 hours and was discharged on August 5.

Dr Sudheer Tyagi, senior consultant, Neurology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said that such cases are very critical and any slight delay can cause irreparable damage to the patient’s brain.

“Had this patient not given CPR immediately it could have led to a condition of decrease in the flow of oxygen to the brain. That could have manifested brain damage in the form of severe neurological deficit-delayed or complete inability of the patient to regain consciousness and weakness/numbness in different parts of the body” he said.

Even if the patient had regained consciousness, there was a possibility that his cognitive brain functions like memory, responsiveness and recognition would be adversely affected, Dr Tyagi said.

“Timely treatment and quick response to his deteriorating condition are what saved the patient’s life.” Expressing his gratitude to the doctors the patient’s brother said, “We had lost hope when initially the doctors informed us that chances of my brother’s survival were slim. But Dr Pal and her team put in all their efforts and brought him back from the jaws of death.”

tags
top news
Govt takes stock as Covid-19 cases still high
Govt takes stock as Covid-19 cases still high
Congress dissenters chart next step
Congress dissenters chart next step
Paneer thali to chicken biryani likely to be on menu this monsoon session
Paneer thali to chicken biryani likely to be on menu this monsoon session
Obesity, diabetes raise Covid-19 death risk
Obesity, diabetes raise Covid-19 death risk
Osaka comes back from a set down against Azarenka to win 2nd US Open title
Osaka comes back from a set down against Azarenka to win 2nd US Open title
Afghan peace talks with Taliban begin
Afghan peace talks with Taliban begin
SII told to seek fresh clearance for Covid-19 vaccine trials
SII told to seek fresh clearance for Covid-19 vaccine trials
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In