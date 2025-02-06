Menu Explore
Hotel owner held for trying to rape employee in Kerala

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 06, 2025 07:56 AM IST

The accused, identified as Devadasan, was taken into custody from a private bus near Kunnamkulam in Thrissur district

The Kerala police on Wednesday arrested a hotel owner, who was absconding after allegedly attempting to rape a 24-year-old woman, who was his employee at the establishment near Mukkom in Kozhikode district, officers said.

Police said that Devadasan and two other accused, Suresh Babu and Riyas, have been booked on charges of attempting to rape the woman employee in one of the hotel rooms in Mukkom on February 1. (Representative image)
Police said that Devadasan and two other accused, Suresh Babu and Riyas, have been booked on charges of attempting to rape the woman employee in one of the hotel rooms in Mukkom on February 1. (Representative image)

The accused, identified as Devadasan, was taken into custody from a private bus near Kunnamkulam in Thrissur district. “The accused was brought to Kozhikode in the morning and his arrest was recorded. He has been produced before the court,” said an officer at the Mukkom police station.

Police said that Devadasan and two other accused, Suresh Babu and Riyas, have been booked on charges of attempting to rape the woman employee in one of the hotel rooms in Mukkom on February 1. In an attempt to escape, the terrified woman jumped off the building and suffered serious injuries, they added.

“She is undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College hospital. The two other accused are still absconding,” the officer said.

