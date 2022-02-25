Hotel receptionist hacked to death in Kerala capital

Thiruvananthapuram:

A 34-year-old hotel receptionist A Ayyappan was hacked to death in the state capital on Friday and the alleged killer was arrested in five hours, police said.

The assailant who came with a big machete attacked the sitting receptionist in the morning before he could react, said the police, adding that they identified him from CCTV visuals of the hotel immediately. A history sheeter, Ajish was arrested by noon from Nedumanghad in Thiruvananthapuram district.

The murder in a busy area has shocked the state. CCTV visuals show Ajish was hacking the victim on his neck and head and he fled the scene only after ensuring his death. Police said the receptionist received 15 stab wounds and death was first noticed by the room boy of the hotel.

Police said a month ago both had a tiff over an issue of taking a room in the hotel and Ajish was waiting for an opportunity to attack him. Police said eight cases were pending against Ajish and he was released on bail during initial days of Covid-19.

This is the second murder in the state capital in a month. Last month a woman working in a garden was hacked to death by a hotel worker to steal her gold chain. Later the assailant was arrested from neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Opposition parties have criticised the government, saying goondas and anti-social elements have a field day in the state. “CM Pinarayi Viajyan dubs all incidents isolated ones and slams the opposition. A series of such killings exposes poor law and order in the state,” said opposition leader V D Satheesan. “The CM has no right to hold the home portfolio. Party functionaries are controlling the police so such incidents are natural,” said BJP state president K Surendran