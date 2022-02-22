House adjourned amid row over BJP leader’s flag remark

Amid slogans of ‘down, down BJP’ and ‘suspend Eshwarappa’ from the Congress party, Karnataka assembly speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri adjourned the House till March 4. The Assembly session, which began on February 14, was slated to end on February 25.

On Tuesday, after the proceedings began, Congress MLAs began protesting and raising slogans demanding the sacking of Eshwarappa for his controversial comment about replacing the national flag with a saffron one.

During the session, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai hit out at the Congress party over the protest and said the behaviour of the Opposition is a black mark on the history of the legislature.

“It is painful, for the first time in the Karnataka legislative assembly’s history, without discussion on the Governor’s address we are adopting the motion of thanks. This shows that the opposition has failed in fulfilling its responsibilities and has conducted itself irresponsibly. They are a black mark in the history of our legislature,” Bommai said.

“Their conduct shows that they are unfit to be in Opposition also. They are doing this for the sake of politics, and it is against the interest of the people. We will go before the people and tell them about the opposition Congress’s “conduct,” he added.

Noting that there is a tense situation in the state and educational institute campuses, Bommai said, “The government is committed to implementing the high court interim order (on hijab and uniform issue).”

“In such a situation, the opposition should join hands and send a message of unity. A youth has been killed in Shivamogga. In such a situation how the opposition should behave…what is your (Congress) contribution in maintaining peace?” The chief minister asked.

Despite his repeated request and attempts to bring order in the house, Congress members continued with the protest shouting slogans.

“All my attempts- by requests and calling meetings of leaders, to end the stalemate have failed. The five-day session got wasted, three more days will also be wasted like this,” the Speaker said.

A delegation of Congress leaders on Tuesday met Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot and submitted a memorandum seeking the dismissal of Eshwarappa and that he be booked for sedition over a statement on the national flag.

Congress leaders and legislators led by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council B K Hariprasad, marched from Vidhana Soudha to the Raj Bhavan to submit their memorandum to the Governor.

“For five days we have staged a protest in the assembly, today the house has been adjourned, so we met the Governor and submitted him a memorandum. We hope that the Governor will dismiss him (Eshwarappa). If he is not dismissed, we will go to the people’s court and explain to the people of the state, his shameless act of insulting the national flag,” Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said, the Governor told us he will look into the matter and will take necessary action.

Congress legislators had been staging ‘day-and-night’ protests, whereby they spent the night inside the Assembly, and staged demonstrations from the well of the House during the day, thereby disrupting the proceedings, demanding Eshwarappa’s resignation from Thursday.

Recently, Eshwarappa had claimed ‘Bhagwa dhwaj’ (saffron flag) may become the national flag some time in the future and the same may be hoisted on the Red Fort then.

He however, had said the tricolour is the national flag now, and it should be respected by everyone.

Terming Eshwarappa’s statement as deliberate, Siddaramaiah said it is an insult to the national flag and an “unpardonable offence”.

(With inputs from PTI)