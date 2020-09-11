House panel backs e-courts

india

Virtual courts and hearings through video conference should continue even during non-pandemic times with the consent of parties in certain categories of cases such as appeals and final hearings where physical presence of parties or their counsel is not required, a parliamentary panel suggested, saying this will pave way for cheaper and faster means of delivery of justice.

The panel observed that such hearings have gained immense ground during the Covid-19 pandemic and will remain the new reality. It suggested that these be extended permanently for appellate tribunals such as the Telecom Dispute Settlement Appellate Tribunal, Intellectual Property Appellate Tribunal, and National Company Law Appellate Tribunal.

“This will cut down the cost and increase efficiency in disposal of the cases without unnecessarily being adjourned. Virtual courts can deliver faster results with fewer resources. They can also reduce commute time to courts and waiting time,” the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice said in an interim report submitted to Rajya Sabha chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday.

The report on “Functioning of virtual courts/ court proceedings through video conferencing” underlined that digital justice is cheaper and faster. The panel added it addresses locational and economic handicaps, ensures the safety of vulnerable witnesses providing testimony besides expediting processes and procedures.

Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Bhupender Yadav-led panel said virtual courts are an improvement over traditional ones “as they are most affordable, citizen-friendly and offer greater access to justice”.

Court proceedings have been held digitally for over five months to adhere to social distancing norms as part of the measures to check the spread of the pandemic. Physical hearings of cases in the Supreme Court were suspended on March 23. The apex court has been hearing cases via video conferencing since then.

The Supreme Court late last month notified standard operating procedure (SOP) to govern physical court hearings which were expected to commence soon but that has not happened yet.

The panel’s recommendations come even as the Bar Council of India and various bar associations have questioned the efficacy of the digital proceedings and pointed to limitations in the infrastructure required for them. They have said digital proceedings favour tech-savvy advocates besides depriving opportunities to many lawyers to change the course of arguments based on the changing dynamics of a case during hearings.

In their submissions to the panel, a representative of the Bar said that at least 50% of advocates, mostly at the district and lower levels, do not own laptops or computers and lack the skills required for virtual proceedings.

The panel’s report said that virtual courts will promote access to justice since litigants in remote areas will be able to access the Supreme Court without spending money on travel to Delhi.

The panel also suggested necessary amendments to the law to give legal validity to virtual courts and their proceedings so that they are not questioned before courts.

As many as 13 out of the 25 high courts in the country have introduced and enabled electronic filing of cases. But district and subordinate courts at many places have been lagging behind due to lack of infrastructure and experience in handling and transitioning to virtual hearings.

The committee, in its report, acknowledged these difficulties and said massive investments would be required to put in place the infrastructure necessary to support digitised hearings. It has suggested the feasibility of new financing approaches like the public-private partnership model for the purpose.

The panel also pointed out that there is no mechanism currently to segregate simple cases from complex ones involving cumbersome procedures and multiple witnesses.

“The principle of Proportionate Justice requires that the expense, speed, complexity, and the extent of combativeness of any case should be proportionate to the substance and scale of that case. Petty cases should be dealt with swiftly in a reasonable timeframe. Such cases should not require cumbersome procedures.”

Virtual courts, the report said, can address this issue.

The committee concluded that physical courts alone will not be sufficient. It added virtual courts will have to be integrated into the country’s legal ecosystem. As a first step towards this, the judiciary should identify cases that can be heard by virtual courts, it suggested.

It also recommended extending virtual courts to cover arbitration hearings.

Other recommendations include setting up of E-Sewa Kendras at all court complexes, speedy execution of National Broadband Mission, the introduction of computer courses for law students, and developing an indigenous software platform to ensure data privacy and safety.

Yadav said: “We have effectively used virtual courts during the lockdown period wherein more than 1.8 million cases were registered across the country, of which nearly 800,000 have been disposed of.”

Congress MP and member of panel Vivek Tankha said: “Virtual Courts through VC will be an integral part of court hearing in times ahead. It will change meaning of the word court - it will reflect a system of seeking justice than just a place of legal work.”