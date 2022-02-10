House panel on IT quizzes Centre over derogatory apps

New Delhi: The parliamentary committee on information technology on Wednesday quizzed the government over its response to derogatory applications such Bulli Bai and Sulli Deals, which were targeting Muslim women; Pegasus; and the ban on Malayalam news channel MediaOne, people familiar with the matter told HT.

“It was a one-hour long meeting, but despite being constrained for time the panel sought answers from government officials regarding the issues,” a person familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity.

The officials from the ministry of electronics and information technology and home affairs told the Congress MP Shashi Tharoor-led panel that action in such cases is primarily taken by the state police.

The Bulli Bai app, which triggered an uproar across social media last month for putting up photos of Muslim women online for a mock ‘auction’, is hosted on the code-sharing platform GitHub and is currently being investigated by the Mumbai Police. The app itself was named after derogatory references to the Muslim community and came one year after a similar fiasco involving another targeted harassment app, Sulli Deals, hit the headlines.

Hundreds of Muslim women, including vocal activists and top professionals, were listed for “auction” and had their photographs doctored and sourced without permission. While there was no actual “auction” or “sale”, the purpose of the app seemed to be to humiliate and intimidate the targeted women, many of whom are active social media users.

Meity officials also insisted that content on social media platforms has to be constantly monitored by the platform themselves because it is not practical for the ministry to keep regulating it.

In response to a question regarding the action taken in the Bulli Bai and Sulli Deals apps -- both of which used pictures of Muslim women in an attempt to auction them -- Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha that immediate action has been taken. Vaishnaw said it is not about religion but about the protection of women.

The government also informed the panel about a toll-free number on which people can register complaints against cybercrime, to which the panel asked if anyone had complained about Pegasus on the number.

Since a global investigative consortium reported in July last year that politicians, journalists and activists were potentially targeted using Pegasus, the government has refused to clear its stance on whether the spyware was purchased. On January 28, New York Times reported that Pegasus was part of a $2 billion equipment deal between India and the Israel in 2017. The report has prompted Opposition parties to ask the apex court, which set up a committee to look into the issue, to step in again.

Officials from the ministry of home affairs told the panel that Malayalam news channel MediaOne’s licence was not renewed for reasons of national security, people familiar with the matter said. “The ministry declined to elaborate on the matter and said that no explanation needs to be offered when it comes to national security,” a second person said.

The channel, controlled by the Jamat-e-Islami, went off the air on January 31. The Kerala high court on Tuesday upheld the ban stating that decision to block was based credible intelligence inputs provided to MHA.