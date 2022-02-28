House panels to assess govt’s response to their reports

Parliamentary committees have been asked to make an assessment of government’s response to their reports, especially to the “actionable points” in them, a move that is seen as an added layer in Parliament’s overview of the executive.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to people familiar with the development, the Lok Sabha secretariat has issued two internal circulars on February 7 and February 14, asking various parliamentary panels to convey “actionable points” recommended in their reports presented before the House so far during the 17th Lok Sabha.

The committee branch of the Lok Sabha secretariat will have to furnish the details of a report, actionable points contained in the House panels’ recommendations, a brief of response of the concerned ministry and whether “satisfactory action taken”, people cited above said on condition of anonymity.

The added scrutiny of the government’s response is seen as an effort to make the government more accountable to Parliament and to ensure that key recommendations are not ignored by any quarters. The development also coincides with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asking ministers to give effective response to issues raised in House during the Zero Hour or the Question Hour.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Set up during the 1980s and 1990s (except the Public Accounts Committee that goes back to the British era), the parliamentary committees have been instrumental in defining policies and shaping various laws of the country, besides regularly reviewing various governance-related issues.

The added emphasis on House reports also comes at a time when the government has been accused by the Opposition of trying to sideline the established process of parliamentary scrutiny and passing a large number of bills without a review. A PRS legislative research last year showed that less than 17% of the bills under the current government have been referred to parliamentary panels.

“But after the government had to withdraw the three contentious legislations on farm sector, at least 10 bills have been referred to parliamentary committees for reviews,” a government functionary said, requesting anonymity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

People cited above said the report sought on actionable points— to be reviewed by the top parliamentary authorities—will be another way to keep a tab on how the executive is treating suggestions made by House panels.

To be sure, the government is not bound to accept any recommendations of a parliamentary panel. “But a ministry has to explain why it is unable to accept a suggestion of a multi-party panel. The ministry’s reply would be a part of the action-taken reports later produced by the panels,” the functionary added. Both Birla and RS chairman Venkaiah Naidu have taken a number of steps for better performance of the panels.

“Every month, reports on attendance of members in House panel meetings are sent to the Speaker and the Chairman. In the last reshuffle of the panels, at least two MPs were shifted to other panels due to low attendance in their original committees,” said a parliamentary official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON