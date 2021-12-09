Housing scheme to benefit 4mn: Andhra CM Jagan

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said the state’s Jaganna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku scheme, which will come into effect from December 21, would benefit more than four million people, who mortgaged their houses with the state housing board for home loans.

Under the scheme, those who had obtained loans from the state housing board, and those who constructed houses in the plots allotted by the previous governments between 1983 and August 15, 2011, can get their houses regularised by paying a prescribed fee under one-time-settlement (OTS) plan.

At a review meeting on Wednesday, the chief minister said, “The total outstanding principal and interest of these loans amount to around ₹14,400 crores. Under the OTS, the state government will waive around ₹10,000 crores. The beneficiaries can have full rights on their house by paying a stipulated nominal amount – ₹10,000 in villages, ₹15,000 in municipalities, and ₹20,000 in municipal corporations. The government will waive the entire loan dues and register the houses in their names.”

State officials told the chief minister that orders have been issued for waiving off the stamp duty, transfer duty, and user charges for the beneficiaries under the OTS scheme. “The registration process is done at the village and ward secretariats and the registration document, field sketch, and loan clearance certificates are being issued to the beneficiaries of the OTS scheme,” they said.

The opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) described the scheme as a big scam being played on the people, who had been allotted houses under the “weaker section housing scheme.”

Stating that the OTS scheme exposed ‘bankruptcy’ of the Jagan-led government, TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu said instead of fulfilling the pre-poll promise of providing free registrations for the weaker sections, the chief minister was using coercive methods to collect money from the poor in the form of OTS. “The district collectors and Mandal level officials are fixing targets for the village and ward secretariats,” he said.

He asked the beneficiaries not to pay the OTS amount for regularisation and assured them that if the TDP returned to power in the next assembly elections in 2024, he would regularise the houses free of cost.

Naidu said the property registrations would be legal and valid in a court of law only when they would be registered in the registrars’ offices. The OTS registrations for millions of poor beneficiaries at the level of ‘grama sachivalayas’ would be illegal, he said.

However, Jagan said at Wednesday’s meeting that the OTS scheme was completely voluntary, and only those who want to get their registered documents back could opt for the scheme.

State municipal administration and urban development minister Botsa Satyanarayana alleged that Naidu had become a big hurdle for any welfare scheme introduced by the Jagan government. “He is anti-poor. He has the habit of stalling every scheme of the government by moving the courts,” the minister alleged.

