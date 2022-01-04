How cruise liner’s New Year dream turned into a Covid nightmare

PANAJI/MUMBAI: When Cordelia Cruises’s MV Empress, a 200m-long luxury cruise liner set sail from Mumbai Port on December 31, it promised a perfect holiday for its 2017 passengers, looking forward to celebrating New Year on the high seas.

The Empress was to follow an itinerary where it would set sail from Mumbai, stop at Goa, Kochi and Lakshwadeep before heading back. Five days after it set off, the dream has turned to nightmare, the voyage has been truncated, and the ship has been sent back to Mumbai from Goa, after 66 people, including six crew members tested positive for Covid-19.

It was almost as if Murphy (of the famous law) was scripting the story of a cruise liner whose name first made the headlines in October last year following a drug bust during a rave party held aboard the then two-month-old ship. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested during the bust, although no drugs were found in his possession and he was subsequently released on bail.

The positive tests

The alarm was first sounded when a crew member on board the ship took ill on January 1 and a rapid antigen Covid test was conducted . A positive test prompted more, finding a total of six crew members positive. The ship’s doctor then informed port authorities and the crew members were allowed to disembark and made to isolate at a local hospital at Goa’s port town of Vasco Da Gama.

The ship waited at anchorage as authorities scrambled to decide the best way forward before it was decided that the ship be allowed to berth and all 2017 passengers and crew be tested. By Monday afternoon, another 60 people, all passengers, tested positive.

The narrative splits at this point.

The ship’s handlers, the JM Baxi Group said that the decision to return to Mumbai was taken after some passengers refused to be admitted to a Covid facility in Goa. Meanwhile, other passengers asked why those who tested negative weren’t allowed to disembark and were made to travel back to Mumbai, alongside those who tested positive. “Due to a change in safety protocols with prevailing Covid-19 restrictions and in compliance with government authorities, we will be suspending our sailing...,” the company said in a statement via Twitter.

The director general of shipping has now called for an inquiry and port officials have been asked to review Covid-19 protocols.

Controversy on board

Over the weekend, videos of angry passengers on board the cruise ship emerged, with apprehensive guests heckling crew members on the confusion in protocols, the need for repeated tests, as well as the confusion over the next steps.

The CEO of Waterways Leisure Tourism Pvt Ltd, which runs Cordelia Cruises, Jurgen Bailom, reiterated that all protocols were followed and said that the company went “above and beyond” in its attempt to secure passenger safety. “Ever since our cruise set sail in September 2021 with 1,400 guests on board, all crew members as well as guests have had to undertake a RT-PCR test which is no more than 48 hours prior to boarding. The RT-PCR is mandatory as is being doubly vaccinated for, both, the crew as well as all guests on board. In simple terms, even if one is double vaccinated, one has to undergo the RT-PCR test. Such conditions are more onerous than operation of domestic flights in India yet we adhere to the same by going above and beyond,” Bailom said in a statement.

Rejecting allegations of laxity, Bailom said that the crew member who showed mild symptoms had done so very close to departure and was “immediately and safely isolated”.

“It was Cordelia Cruises’ exemplary proactiveness in not only conducting the rapid antigen test but also, very responsibly informing the concerned authorities of the incident,” Bailom said, adding that there was a “lack of empathy” from authorities in Goa and that the company received “haphazard instructions” from the state administration.

South Goa collector Ruchika Katyal denied this, and said authorities didn’t refuse anyone permission to disembark, and claimed that 13 passengers who tested negative did indeed disembark in Goa.

“When the ship informed us about a positive case on board, our only instructions were that those who wish to disembark will have to be tested first. It was the ship’s own decision to have all their passengers tested,” she said.

“We had asked the ship to give us a list of passengers who wished to disembark and they gave us a list of 13 passengers who disembarked and went their way after testing negative. There were no instructions that even the negative passengers be disallowed,” Katyal added.

She further said that a total of 30 positive passengers were taken off the ship and kept in isolation at a local hospital. “However, of the 30, 24 expressed their desire to be taken back to the ship because they didn’t want to be separated from their families and so they were ferried by ambulances back to the ship,” she said.

The cruise liner

Waterways Leisure Tourism Pvt Ltd, according to its website, “aspires to promote and drive the cruise culture in India through experiences that are stylish, luxurious and most importantly, inherently Indian”. The company is part of the Dream Hotel Group promoted by NRI hotelier Sant Chatwal.

The cruise offers on board a casino, children’s activities, pool, dining and entertainment shows. The activities include movie screenings on deck, magic shows, live musical performances, DJ nights, and stand-up comedy acts. Guests can either book the two-night cruise from Mumbai to Goa or choose from a list of options running up to the entire five nights.

The cruise liner, however, is no stranger to controversy. It was from the MV Empress that Aryan Khan, the son of Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested on October 2 by the Narcotics Control Bureau under sections that relate to the use of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. In a raid on board the ship as it was moored off the Mumbai shore, NCB seized 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of MDMA, 21 grams of marijuana and 22 pills of ecstasy. In a case that grew more and more controversial by the day, Khan, who did not have any drugs on is person, spent 22 days in prison, with opposition parties saying that this was part of a vendetta against the Bollywood superstar and his son.

What happens in Mumbai stays in Mumbai

On Tuesday evening, the Empress returned to Mumbai’s Ballard Pier at around 6pm after leaving the Mormugao Port Trust at 11.30pm on Monday. Everyone on board was undergoing tests at the time of going to print. Officials said those testing positive will be shifted to hospitals or Covid care centres, those testing negative will undergo a mandatory one-week home quarantine with a stamp on their hand; however, nobody will be allowed to leave the ship till test results come out on Wednesday.

“There are around 2,000 people on-board including the passengers and crew members. We started to collect the samples from 6.30 pm and the entire process of sample collection is likely to take six hours,” said Dr Prajakta Amberkar, Medical Officer of Health (MOH) in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Also on board when the ship docked were 60 positive patients currently; the six others are Goa residents who disembarked before the Empress left MPT for Mumbai.

(With inputs from Manish Pathak)