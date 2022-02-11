How drawing room ceiling of 6 floors collapsed in Gurugram housing: What we know

The ceiling of a few flats of Gurugram's Chintels Paradiso housing complex of Sector 109 caved in leading to fatality and injury. The incident took place at around 5.30pm on Thursday, but the rescue work continued till Friday morning. A case of negligence has been brought against the builder of the housing complex.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here is what we know about exactly what happened

1. The ceiling of a flat on the 6th floor of the society first collapsed. This is believed to have triggered a cascading effect in which all living rooms until the second floor of the highrise collapsed.

2. As the ceiling of the dining space started collapsing, people rushed to the balcony to escape the disaster.

Gurugram roof collapse: Rescue operation on, police start probe

3. Reports said some repair work was going on in the 7th floor, which might have exerted pressure on the ceiling of the 6th floor. The structure probably could not withstand the pressure of the repair work, it is believed.

4. The debris fell down on the first floor. The drawing room space of all floors from 6th to 1st have collapsed. Other rooms have not been impacted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. The affected flats are in the D tower of the complex. In July last year, the ceiling of a flat in H tower had collapsed. There was no loss of life at that time. Husband Rajesh Bhardwaj was not at home when the incident took place and was informed by their son that the ceiling of some floors of the tower collapsed.

Builder Ashok Solaman has been booked under Sections 304a and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on the complaint of the husband of 31-year-old Ekta Bhardwaj who died in the mishap.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON