How fast is Covid's 3rd wave? Karnataka health minister shows data as Bengaluru reports over 20,000 infections

Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar who is a physician on Friday claimed that the ongoing third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is much faster than the first two waves. According to Karnataka's pandemic figures, a comparison of which was published by the health ministry, in the first wave the doubling rate of the Covid-19 cases started with 2 days and then reached 33 days. In the second wave, the rate declined from 10 days to 8 days, but in the ongoing third wave which, according to the state figures, started from December 27, the doubling rate remained between 3-5 days.

What is the doubling rate? The number of days in which the cases become double in numbers denote the doubling rate of Covid. If the doubling rate is low, it means the virus is spreading faster. In Karnataka, the doubling rate between December 27, 2021, and January 9, 2022, remained 3 days. And the rate is only going down with the fast spread of Omicron, which is driving the present surge. While on January 9, Karnataka reported 12,000 infections, on Friday, Bengaluru alone reported over 20,000 infections. Karnataka accounted for 28,723 cases with a positivity rate of 12.98%.

Hospitalisation is much lower during the ongoing wave, the health minister said showing data. But he asserted that this is not a reason for complacency. In the 2nd week of May 2021, there were over 3 lakh active cases in Karnataka and the hospitalisation rate was 22%. In the first 11 days of January, the active cases reached over 62,000 with only 6% hospitalisation.