‘How many caps will he wear?’: Telangana CM slams PM, BJP hits back

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who has been attacking the National Democratic Alliance government in general and the Bharatiya Janata Party in particular in the recent past, went a step ahead on Tuesday to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally.

Describing the Union budget presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman a “bundle of blatant lies”, Rao, also the Telangana Rashtra Samithi president, said it was a “golmaal” (confusing) budget that largely ignored farming community, SCs, STs, OBCs, minorities and employees. “The budget is completely hollow. Oopar Sherwani, Andar Pareshani (Stylish outward, but lacking substance inside),” he said.

During his course of two-and-a-half hours of interaction with media at his camp office Pragathi Bhavan, KCR, as the chief minister is popularly called, used choicest words against Modi. “I have never seen such a ‘dikkumalina’ PM (worthless prime minister). He considers himself a ‘potu gaadu’ (achiever), but he had become prime minister by making tall claims in the social media about the Gujarat model of development,” he said.

Stating that all his representations to the prime minister on issues concerning Telangana were ignored as if they were submitted to a wall, the TRS chief said Modi won’t respond to any such letters.

KCR also made fun of Modi’s dressing to appease the people of the states where elections are held. “When there were elections in West Bengal, he grew a beard to look like Rabindranath Tagore. If it is Tamil Nadu, he sports a lungi. Now there are elections in Punjab, he will sport a turban. For Manipur election, he wears a Manipuri cap and so is the case with Uttarakhand. What is this? How many caps will he wear?” he asked.

The chief minister was referring to Modi’s recent attire at the Republic Day celebrations, where he wore a cap of Uttarakhand tradition with a Brahmakamal and draped a stole of Manipuri tribal style around his neck, apparently keeping in view the elections in these states.

BJP state general secretary G Premender Reddy said the abusive language used by the chief minister against Modi was highly objectionable. “It clearly shows lack of culture and dignity on the part of KCR. Being in a responsible position of a chief minister, he should mind his language while talking about the prime minister of the country. He can criticise policies of the Centre, but he should not stoop down so low in making derogatory comments against Modi. People of the country are abhoring his vulgar language,” Reddy said.

KCR also accused the Prime Minister of being narrow-minded and short-sighted in attempting to shift the International Arbitration Centre established in Hyderabad to Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

“I came to know that after Chief Justice of India NV Ramana launched the arbitration centre in Hyderabad, Modi brought pressure on officials to shift it to Ahmedabad. In the budget speech, the finance minister announced the establishment of an International Arbitration Centre at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT), but did not talk about Hyderabad. It is atrocious,” he said.

Asked whether he would be willing to receive the Prime Minister arriving in Hyderabad on February 5 to unveil the statue of 11th-century Vaishnavaite saint Ramanujacharya on the city outskirts, KCR said he would have to follow the protocol. “As the chief minister of the state, I have to welcome him and share the dais. But, while travelling along with Modi in the helicopter, I will not hesitate to question him on policy issues,” he said.

The chief minister, who has of late resumed his efforts to build up a third political alternative in the country, said he would meet his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray soon as part of his efforts.

He already had talks with Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, other Left party leaders and also Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejaswi Yadav. “I am also going to hold a meeting of retired IAS and IPS officers in Hyderabad to discuss the strategy in this regard. There is a need to bring about a qualitative change in the national polity,” he said.

Stating that he was not running after any posts, KCR said his sole objective was to liberate the country from the clutches of such divisive forces, and “whoever wants to join me in this fight is welcome.”

