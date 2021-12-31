How the dreaded Suresh Pujari was caught after 15 years

“Even after forming a separate gang, Suresh and Ravi Pujari stayed in touch and helped each other making extortion calls,” an AEC official said on the condition of anonymity. While Ravi Pujari would concentrate on Mumbai for extortion, Suresh Pujari would extort money from people in Thane and Ulhasnagar.

The latest case was registered at the Maharashtra Housing Board (MHB) Colony police station earlier this month by a Borivli-based hotelier who claimed that Pujari had tried to extort money and threatened to kill him. An officer said that Pujari's interrogation would lead them to identify his local gang members, as well as the army of foot soldiers, would give information of prospective targets like hoteliers, builders and developers whom the gangster could extort from.

Pujari had been on the run for the past 14 years and in 2015, Interpol issued a Red Corner Notice against him on the requests of the Mumbai and Thane police. After the news of his arrest came out, many of his victims who had not approached the police in the past fearing for their lives have started coming forward and lodging complaints.

Security agencies initially believed that the gangster never returned to India. However, AEC’s investigation found that Pujari did indeed return to India once, in 2013, to meet his family in Baroda after his youngest son died of blood cancer. He used a fake passport under the name, Satish Sekhar Pai.

A few months later, in December, Pujari accompanied by five men, attempted to kill a Ghatkopar hotelier, but the police received a tip-off and laid a trap. It led to the arrest of his associates but Pujari managed to give the police a slip. He first fled to Nepal and reportedly with Ravi Pujari’s help and then to another unidentified foreign location.

Suresh Pujari was also instrumental in a firing at filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's Juhu office in June 2006. News reports at the time confirm that Pujari fired a round from a country pistol, the bullet ricocheting off a wall behind the reception, but no one was injured. According to the police, the aim was to instil fear among influential personalities so that they would give in to extortion demands. Pujari was booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) law, he continued to evade the law. Repeated attempts were made to reach Bhatt for a comment, but the filmmaker remained unavailable.

It was on Ravi Pujari’s instructions that Suresh allegedly orchestrated an attack on noted criminal lawyer Majeed Memon, who had defended several of the accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case. Ravi Pujari had at the time claimed responsibility for the attack on Memon — who was shot at on July 4, 2005, but escaped unhurt —in telephonic interviews with TV channels.

He was brought to India in February 2020 and the Mumbai police took custody of him from the Karnataka police a year later. Ravi Pujari, who also had a Red Corner notice out against him, has over 90 cases registered against him in Karnataka and over 50 in Mumbai.

In January 2019, the 53-year-old’s luck ran out after a Karnataka police team, who had traced his whereabouts, tipped off the Senegalese authorities about his presence in Dakar. “Karnataka police got a lead after Pujari called a businessman in Mangalore to extort money. The mobile number was traced in Senegal where he runs two hotels and went by the name, Anthony Fernandes. A team of Senegalese police officials arrested Pujari as he entered a salon,” said a retired ACP of the Mumbai CB.

Another notorious extortionist, Ravi Pujari changed his name to Anthony Fernandes and acquired a fake passport from Burkina Faso, a landlocked country in West Africa. He even operated a chain of restaurants under the name Namaste India, in different countries in the African continent.

But Pujari didn’t move with them to Gujarat. In 2006, he fled the country after a series of high-profile attacks purportedly orchestrated by him. In 2000, Pujari came into contact with gangster Ravi Pujari’s brother Madhu in jail. After he was released on bail, Madhu introduced the duo and Pujari started working for Ravi Pujari.

In 1990, after moving to Ulhasnagar, Pujari worked in a video parlour. He also ran a gambling den in Ambernath. In 1993, he was arrested by the Vitthalwadi police in an attempt to murder case. He was released on bail in three months. A year later, he married his wife and stayed in Ulhasnagar till 2006, but his wife and children moved to Surat in 2006 where they stayed for the next six years. In 2013, they shifted to Baroda.

Pujari was born to a family of daily wagers in November 1975 in a village in Ghatkopar and spent his childhood in the locality. The family hailed from Udupi in Karnataka, and Pujari, who studied in a Kannada medium civic school, dropped out after class six to earn money for his family. He had a limp due to a health condition, but the young boy often got into scrapes and fights.

“The information was shared with Central intelligence agencies, who alerted their counterparts in the Philippines and got Pujari arrested,” the second CB officer said.

The CB now had all the details to track Pujari. However, before they could launch any operation with the help of Central agencies, international borders were shut down to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Pujari’s arrest was delayed. In 2019, Pujari’s passport expired and his stay in the Philippines became illegal. The Paranaque City police Intelligence Section, the Fugitive Search Unit Bureau of Immigration (FSU-BI), and the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (ISAFP) used the Mumbai CB’s information to arrest Pujari on October 15.

With the help of geolocation technology tracking the location of mobile phones, IP addresses of the computer system used by suspects, surveillance of phone calls, analysis of mobile Internet data as well as informers on the ground, the police were led to an address located in the Vendom building in Paranaque, one of the most urbanized parts of Manila. The CB sleuths were also able to locate a photograph of the woman with Pujari which was the final confirmation they needed about where Pujari was.

“His live-in-partner was very active on social media platforms (especially Facebook) hence her online activities were under the scanner. A background check of Pujari’s live-in partner and the people associated with her led investigators to a name which was one of the aliases used by Pujari,” said a second CB officer seeking anonymity.

The team continued to keep tabs on the woman and discovered that her sister was also in a relationship with Pujari, and lived with him. What’s more, the sister posted regularly on Facebook.

The investigators learnt that the woman was Pujari’s girlfriend and that she had visited India in 2019. But that visit yielded little, and led to a dead-end, an officer said.

What was more interesting to the investigators was where the money was wired from — the AEC tracked it to a woman based in the Philippines.

“We found that Pujari had wired the money to a Surat-based hawala operator, who in turn handed over the cash to another person in Pune. The Pune man deposited the amount in her bank account,” the CB officer said.

In early 2020, Pujari’s wife received a bank transfer of ₹50,000 that raised suspicions. The money, used by one of Pujari’s daughters to buy a scooter, had reached the bank account through a circuitous route.

“Once we located the family, we started working on leads about Suresh Pujari’s location,” the officer, who did not wish to be named, said.

The CB team learnt that the family had moved to Hyderabad. It was while the team was studying the Close Circuit Television camera footage from the Baroda complex where the family stayed that it stumbled upon something interesting. They traced the name of the company that transported the family’s belongings to Hyderabad and tracked down the truck driver and owner and got hold of the new address.

A team then collected information from Asalpha village in Ghatkopar, a Mumbai suburb, where Pujari was born, and Ulhasnagar, where he grew up. It also visited Surat and Baroda, where his family, a wife and two daughters (now aged 25 and 22 years) lived till 2019. “We visited the school where Suresh Pujari’s daughters were studying. After getting a few leads, we visited Baroda where his wife had shifted for some time with her two daughters,” said a CB officer who was part of the investigations.

In 2017, the CB’s Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) had started gathering information about Pujari, who formed his own gang in 2015 (he reportedly worked with Ravi Pujari’s gang till 2014), after complaints began pouring in from businessmen — builders and hoteliers from Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai —about extortion calls from the gangster.

It was the city’s CB officials, who were on Pujari’s trail for the past five years that led to this arrest. Here is how

According to reports in Manila Bulletin, a local daily, the Intelligence wing of the Parañaque City police, the Fugitive Search Unit Bureau of Immigration (FSU-BI) and Philippines Armed Forces Intelligence Service arrested Pujari at about 4 pm on October 14, 2021, from Dona Soledad locality of the national capital region. “He went by the aliases of Suresh Basapa Puri and Satish Shekhar Pai and was arrested for being “an undocumented alien residing in the island nation since September 20, 2021,” Manila bulletin had quoted a Parañaque City police official.

Pujari, 51, is wanted in at least 25 cases, registered in Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mumbai. In at least two of these cases he has been charged under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), including one filed by film maker Mahesh Bhatt. He also has cases registered against him in Karnataka. At one point, he was also the right-hand man of gangster and Chhota Rajan aide, Ravi Pujari (the two are not related).

The same day, the ATS presented Pujari before the chief judicial magistrate in Thane who remanded him to 10 days of police custody. “The complainant alleged that Pujari has made threatening calls to him from abroad extorting money and also threatening to kill him,” an ATS official said. “It was a classified operation which went off smoothly. Two international SIM cards were recovered from Suresh Pujari at the time of his arrest,” the officer said.

Yet, when Suresh Pujari, who has been on the run for 15 years, finally touched down in Delhi, it was a team of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officials who took custody of him in connection with an extortion case filed by a Kalyan businessman in July 2021.

