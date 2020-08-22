How to stay safe and celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.

india

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 13:42 IST

The 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi began on Saturday. In Maharashtra, the Covid-19 pandemic has altered possibly every aspect of the festivities. As of August 21, coronavirus cases in the state stood at 657,450 with 21,698 deaths, the most for any state in India.

Here’s how you can stay safe while taking part in the Ganpati festivities:

Avoid crowding: Order Ganesh puja material including idols online. If an online option is unavailable, step out with all precaution – wear masks, stay away from the crowd.

Seek online ritual service from priests instead of calling them home. In cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Nashik, several priests are offering services through social media and various apps.

Seek online darshan Instead of visiting temples and pandals, one can opt for online darshan. Several mandals such as Dagdusheth Halwai temple are offering online darshan in Pune

The Maharashtra government has advised people not to immerse idols in artificial ponds. Instead immerse the Ganpati idols at home in big pot or keep it for next year. Install clay idols which are environment friendly and can be dissolved in water easily.

Follow guidelines issued by government authorities and police, which have put in place a code of conduct that prohibits public celebration including procession.