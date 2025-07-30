Shimla, The Himachal Road Transport Corporation Drivers' Union on Wednesday called off its agitation after the government agreed to accept some of their demands. HRTC Driver's Union calls off agitation after govt agrees to some demands

This came a day after union leaders held a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who also holds the transport portfolio, which went on late into the evening.

During the meeting, the union leaders gave a detailed account of their demands to Agnihotri, an official statement issued here said.

The protesters' demands include the release of over ₹200-crore pending dues, including night overtime allowance of the last five years, medical reimbursement of over three years, pay commission arrears and eight-hour shifts, among other things.

The union had threatened to stop night bus services if its demands were not accepted by July 31.

The HRTC has about 12,000 employees, including 7,000 drivers and conductors. It has a fleet of over 3,500 luxury, ordinary and electric buses, tempo travellers and taxis.

Deputy CM Agnihotri said that considering the seriousness of the issues raised by the union leaders, he took some immediate decisions like designating 205 senior most drivers as "designated senior drivers" and settlement of medical reimbursement claims within six months, which created an atmosphere of trust and understanding among the employees.

The staff will also be provided two sets of uniform and two pending instalments of night overtime allowance will be released with salaries in July and August. The government has also approved a loan of ₹150 crore to the HRTC, which will be obtained with bank guarantee from the government and the interest will be paid by the government, he said.

The state government is sensitive to the concerns of employees and pensioners and committed to protect their legitimate interests, the deputy CM said. He assured that the remaining issues of HRTC employees will be resolved in a timely manner.

