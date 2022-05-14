HSP drive in place to respond to accidents involving heavy tankers

PUNE To keep a check on accidents involving heavy tankers carrying gas and other substances, including tackling accidents and removing the leaked gas or other fallen substance from the spot, the highway safety patrol (HSP) has started a drive to check, verify and register all types of gas and other substance carrying tankers on the highway.

Three persons were killed on Monday, May 9, when a gas tanker turned turtle on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway. It was carrying ‘propylene gas’. Chemical experts from one of the nearby chemical companies in Khopoli were called in to identify the gas leakage and help the rescue teams.

As part of the drive, it has been found that 80 different types of gases, fuels and chemicals are being transported by tankers and their ‘transport emergency cards’ aka TREM cards have been taken by the police to respond during an emergency.

TREM card is mandatory for the driver of the vehicle and also details need to be printed on the gas tanker carrying the substance. It has all the details related to the gas, fuel or chemical, and provides instructions to be followed during emergencies for the driver and first responders to the accident.

“We have started an extensive drive in the last one month in which we have checked and registered heavy vehicle tankers running on highways in the state. Every tanker has details and signs written on it about the substance, fuel or gas which it is carrying. Also, there is a TREM card which is mandatory for the driver to carry while transporting the substance. We have taken the TREM cards from them for our study and also to be able to respond to emergencies,” said Sanjay Jadhav, superintendent of police, highway state police (HSP), Pune.

“There are around 80 types of different chemicals, fuels and gases which are transported by these tankers daily on highways across the state. Each of these substances has a different composition; some are flammable and some are very hazardous when leaked. The TREM cards give detailed information on how a first respondent should react when the substance is leaked, who all should be called for rescue and help etc. Our compilation of all these TREM cards is currently going on which we will circulate across our divisions in the state,” added Jadhav.

In the last month, HSP policemen carried out an around-the-clock drive in Pune, Thane, Raigad, Marathwada and Vidarbha divisions. And in the drive, more than 9,000 tankers carrying gas, fuel and chemicals were checked and details of their TREM cards were noted by the HSP policemen. There were two major outcomes of the drive: firstly, scrutiny of the tankers and their drivers was carried out in terms of whether the vehicles were fit to transport such substances and whether their drivers were well trained in transporting the substance in question. Secondly, the TREM card information and important signages about the substance carried in the tanker were verified by the HSP.

“We are soon going to publish a detailed booklet about all this information gathered about various gases, chemicals and other substances carried by tankers on the highway, how to respond during an accident or leakage. Also, who are the nearby respondents, emergency agencies which can help the HSP police, local policemen and other agencies? Going forward, we are making a list of all the chemical industries and the experts working in these industries in and around the expressway. And with their help and guidance during a gas or chemical leakage, we will carefully clear the tanker from the accident spot,” said Jadhav.

