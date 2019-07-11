Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 10, 2019-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather

HT journalist Arvind Walmiki passes away

A hardworking and committed reporter, Arvind covered the crime beat in Thane.

india Updated: Jul 11, 2019 01:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
arvind walmiki death,ht journalist passes away
Hindustan Times journalist Arvind Walmiki never hesitated to go beyond the call of duty and had gained experience in areas beyond his beat. He passed away on Wednesday(HTPhotos)

Arvind Walmiki, a journalist with Hindustan Times, passed away on Wednesday. He was 32.

Arvind, who worked for the newspaper’s Mumbai edition for close to three years, was undergoing treatment for a kidney ailment for the past three months. A hardworking and committed reporter, Arvind covered the crime beat in Thane. During his tenure at HT, colleagues recalled, he never hesitated to go beyond the call of duty and had gained experience in areas beyond his beat. As a result, he would file a wide range of stories for the newspaper.

Arvind is survived by his parents and an elder brother.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 01:29 IST

tags

more from india
trending topics