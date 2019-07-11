HT journalist Arvind Walmiki passes away

Arvind Walmiki, a journalist with Hindustan Times, passed away on Wednesday. He was 32.

Arvind, who worked for the newspaper’s Mumbai edition for close to three years, was undergoing treatment for a kidney ailment for the past three months. A hardworking and committed reporter, Arvind covered the crime beat in Thane. During his tenure at HT, colleagues recalled, he never hesitated to go beyond the call of duty and had gained experience in areas beyond his beat. As a result, he would file a wide range of stories for the newspaper.

Arvind is survived by his parents and an elder brother.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 01:29 IST