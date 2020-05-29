HT Media garners record listens on HT Smartcast: Over 1.5 mn listens in May from over 100 podcasts

india

Updated: May 29, 2020 13:58 IST

HT Media, one of India’s oldest and largest media groups, known for the quality, innovation and integrity of its editorial teams of Hindustan Times, livemint and livehindustan, has launched many digital initiatives. One such initiative is HT Smartcast – podcast offerings across genres.

As the world becomes busier, the podcast format has become incredibly popular. Audio content allows the listener to multitask. Keeping this in mind, HT Smartcast gives listeners the ability to dive into a pool of topics without having to set aside time to read or watch a video. It offers audio content in small bite-sized chunks, perfect for daily commutes or busy routines.

HT Smartcast - the umbrella property encompasses specially curated podcasts across HT Media’s businesses. There are podcasts on current issues in English and Hindi hosted by well-respected journalists from Hindustan Times and Hindustan. Business experts from Mint bring you podcasts on personal finance, policy and industry; while popular RJs from Fever FM, Radio One and Radio Nasha host podcasts on mythology, lifestyle, entertainment and Bollywood. Health Shots brings podcasts from the health and wellness space.

Praveen Someshwar, the MD and CEO of HT Media group, says “Our strength lies in content. Audio is just another medium for us and the launch of HT Smartcast ensures our content gets much wider geographical and digital reach.” Seconding him, Ramesh Menon, the Chief Business Officer of HT Media group says, “We generate a lot of great content and the idea of launching podcasts was to ensure we cater to the change in our consumers’ audio consumption habit that is becoming more on-demand, digital, active and on mobile.”

While ‘Tension Not’ will calm you down, ‘Gender Question’ will make you look differently at sensitive concepts like gender and sexuality. If you want to know what your favourite stars are up to in quarantine, HT Smartcast has ‘100 Hours 100 Stars’. ‘Jobs Jankari’ will keep you updated on the careers front. On the other hand, there is ‘Crazy for Kishore’ which has stories about Kishore da narrated by his own sons – Amit Kumar and Sumit Kumar. Vinay Kamat, the Chief Editor of the business daily Mint says. “There are some fantastic podcasts from Mint including topics like startups, personal finance and business. I am very proud of my team who is doing such incredible work.” So you can be a news junkie or a nerd, a Twitter activist or a smart homemaker, a Bollywood buff or a fashion aficionado, or you can simply be a curious soul…rest assured that HT Smartcast has something to feed every appetite.

“Podcasts are non-intrusive in the sense that they give people good company while they do other things. HT Smartcast is known for its innovation, creativity and top notch production quality content. We have garnered over 5 million listens across our 100+ shows and over 1.5 million listens in May alone, which is really incredible in such a short time and testimony to the quality of content and that podcasts are not just emerging, they are here!,” adds Menon emphasizing that religious, mythological and entertainment stories do best on the HT Smartcast website, which was launched few months ago. While the audience for podcasts is the highest in metros such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Pune, a significant number of listeners also hail from tier-2 cities such as Patna, Lucknow, and Bhopal.

HT Smartcast’s podcasts are available on over 30 platforms and podcast apps too including Apple, Google, Spotify, JioSaavn, Gaana and HT Smartcast’s website www.htsmartcast.com HT Smartcast is also present across social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn. Do visit the website and social media pages to explore the exciting world of podcasts.