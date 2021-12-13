HT THIS DAY: December 13, 1996 — India annex series against South Africa

Kanpur – The South African batsmen could not reach themselves beyond the time they were expected to and succumbed to a 280 runs defeat five minutes after lunch on the concluding day of the third and final Test match at Green Park here today. India, who have won this McDowell Test series 2-1, now travel to South Africa on Dec. 19 to a three-Test series and a tri tournament.

Overnight 127 for five, the South Africans were left with not much hope and their later order batsmen did not raise any fresh indication of a fightback when the play resumed today morning. With India grabbing two quick wickets in the Rut 15 minutes, all the visitors could do was to delay the inevitable.

The end finally came in the first ball of the second over after lunch in a bit of dramatic fashion. At 179 for eight at lunch, the South Africans were probably looking forward to extend the proceedings a little more. But Venkatesh Prasad and Srinath picked up a wicket each in the first ball of their respective overs to bring an abrupt end to the South African innings.

Skipper Sachin Tendulkar opted for the new ball after 93 overs five minutes before the lunch and received the results immediately after the &minute break, Prasad’s first ball to De Villiers was an in-cutter for which the batsman had no answer. His stumps were uprooted and suddenly the end looked very near.

It was the turn of Srinath to finish off the match. He had Paul Adams, the last batsman, fishing outside the off stump and man of the match Mohd Azharuddin took a simple catch at second slip. As South African skipper Hansie Cronje later admitted that it was Azharuddin who made the main difference between the two teams, at was good to see the former Indian captain being a direct party in rounding off the South African innings.

The defeat loomed so la on the visitors from the third d self that there was hardly anyone around to celebrate it when their second innings folded up for 180 runs. While the spectators remained more or less passive all around the stadium, the players, too, looked unaffected. Those who picked up the stumps did it more because of the custom. And these very few who burst crackers probably were more eager to exhaust their Diwali leftovers.

‘The intense battle and conflict between the bat and the ball which has developed cricket into a great game was never there in the 125 minutes of play today except for a short period when Klusener was batting with authority. The lefthander showed some class in his unbeaten 34 before he ran out of his partners. He was also involved in the biggest stand of the day, 29 runs for the ninth wicket with Pat Symcox.

Klusener hit five boundaries along the carpet. He picked up two in Srinath’s very first over of the day leaving a lot of people around wondering whether it was a wise decision to replace Kumble from the pavillion end.

Spinner Sunil Joshi, just been discarded from the Test squad for South Africa, was the first one to strike. The very fourth ball of the day saw McMillan trying to sweep and Laxman, substituting for Ganguly, taking a running catch at square leg. It was a well-judged catch.

Srinath came in for some punishment from new batsman Klusener, but hit back in his second over when he trapped overnight batsman Dave Richardson leg before. The batsman played back and missed.

Klusener and Symcox batted together for 50 minutes before Joshi struck. Symcox came on the frontfoot and played an uppish stroke.

India - Ist innings 237

South Africa - Ist innings 177

India - 2nd innings 400 for 7 decI.

South Africa - 2nd innings 180 (Andrew Hudsosn cub (Laxman) b Kumble 31, Garry Kirsten lbw Srinath 7, Herschelle Gibbs b Prasad 5, Deryll Cullinan run out 2, Hansie Cronje c Tendulkar b Joshi 50, Brian McMillan c sub (Laxman) b Joshi 18, Dave Richardson lbw Srinath 5, Lance Klusener not out 34, Pat Symcox c and b Joshi II, Fannie de Villiers b Prasad 2, Paul Adams c Azharuddin b Srinath 1, Extras - lb 14 - 14).

Fall of wkts: 1-21, 2-26, 3-29, 497, 5-109, 6-127, 7-138, 8-167, 9179.

Bowling: Javagal Srinath 19.138-3, Venkatesh Prasad 11-5-25-2, And Kumble 24-11-27-1, Aashish r 13-8-10-0, Sunil Joshi 29-9-66-3