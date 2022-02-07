HT This Day: Feb 08, 1981 --Viswanath’s classic century

Forty-five minutes after the commencement of play on this, the opening day of the final Test between India and Australia, the visitors, as has now become almost mandatory, drooped at a most uncomfortable 22 for 2. This was no unusual situation for the man filling the breach-Gundappa Viswanath-for on many occasion in his lustrous career has he walked into a crisis and then gone on to salvage India from the dumps. But the fact that he was without a 50 in his last eight Tests cast a shadow of vulnerability on his present potential. Indeed, he had done much to suggest in the two previous Tests that the natural flair in him was, currently; a thing of the past.

One was not entirely incorrect about the in-born propensity being absent. But this was curbed on purpose, and while, everything else crumbled around him and India once again played into the hands of Greg Chappell, who had put them in after winning the toss, the star of Karnataka resurfaced to the rescue with a stylish 114-his 12th century in Tests-which carried the team’s total to 237 And in response, Australia had mustered 12 for no wicket when stumps were drawn.

It was in many ways reminiscent of his heroic battle against the West Indies n Madras six seasons ago when he remained unconquered on 97, while India were bundled out for 190. Only this time he was accorded the gratification of a hundred-his fourth against the Aussies, but the first in Australia.

As expected India left out Kirti from their eleven. In the Australian camp the chop fell on Rodney Hogg, which meant that for the only time this “summer” the hosts had elected to dispense with a third fast bowler and instead encourage two spinners. But this being the interpretation of the conditions, Chappell surprised many an observer by opting to field and thus spurning the opportunity of a last-wicket strike at the Indians by his slow bowlers. True, the ground staff had applied the mower somewhat sparingly, but the grass bespoke a brown, lifeless tinge and was likely to be conspiratol only while the moisture languished. Indeed, this is precisely what it turned out to be, with the modicum of venom dissipating after about an hour and a half. Yet, where the bearded Australian skipper had assessed matters to perfection was the susceptibilities of the Indian batsmen on anything but a pensive track.

Lillee having sent down the first over of the innings, the muscular Pascoe with that explosive action of his thundered in from the Jolimont End to bowl the next. Two short legs crouched close by and Chauhan having refused to punish the first couple of deliveries, which were short and slow off the wicket, tried to fend away at the third, which rose to chest height, and only managed an inside edge to a diving Yardley, standing backward of square.

So, at 2 for 1 it was another inauspicious start. Moreover, Gavaskar at the other end was not exactly brimming with confidence. He was correct in his technique, as he always is, but was loathe to take advantage of loose balls. Vengsarkar, joining him, was more positive and at the same time appeared so sensibly leave along the outswingers pitching outside the off stump from Lillee. But having earned a four off this dynamic western Australian in the process of reaching double figures, he pushed forward without using his feet or putting his head down to another away going ball from the same bowler to be caught smartly at second slip by Border.

This brought together the skipper and his brother-in-law, but in consonance with most erstwhile un-flowering, the alliance was to be short lived. Pascoe, after being relieved by Chappell, had replaced Lillee at the Members End, and he produced an inspired delivery one that slanted into the batsman quite alarmingly and then cut away sufficiently to take a thick outside edge and carry to Huges at fourth slip. Not a single boundary had erupted in the Indian captain’s 93 minute stay at the wicket and once convinced about the legitimacy of the catch he walked away crestfallen and, perhaps cursing his luck.

Meanwhile, the little veteran, Viswanath, had got going in obdurate fashion. His approach was classically side-on, his body right behind the line, whether forward or back, and his bat unwaveringly straight and close to the pads. In his hour and a quarter at the crease before lunch, he fell for just one temptation and that was when he typically square-drove Yardley against the spin — a vintage stroke, full of risks, but he executed it with admirable control.

There was added cause for circumspection as Patil coming in at the fall of the third wicket had taken off in resounding fashion. With a swing into the vacant spaces al square-leg off Yardley, he registered his first four. Then, a lofted pull to midwicket also at the expense of the off-spinner fetched four more. He followed it with a crashing cover-drive against the turn and, finally, unwound an exquisite straight drive off Lillee for his fourth boundary.

But in the second session, this wily paceman laid a trap for him. Knowing the 24-year-old’s penchant for the hook, he fed him this stroke, Patel made contact too early and Huges at short midwicket took another good catch. All the same, it was a spirited 23 runs from the Bombay batsman — hero of the Adelaide Test — and while he existed and with Viswanath stroking the ball with characteristic soundness, the pendulum seemed to the swaying back to a median. But with his exit at 9l and then the quick departures of Yashpal and Kapil — the former persuading a harmless ball well outside off-stump from Lillee to the gloves of the wicket-keeper and the other also perishing to the “mustachioed menace” with a flick straight into the hands of Hughes at square leg — it was left to the re-emerged “maestro” to achieve just two things. One, to enlarge his side’s total to beyond embarrassing proportions and, two, to grab a three-figure knock for himself.

He accomplished both and the 17,000 odd spectators were warm in their appreciation of the endeavour, Once he offered a half chance to Wood at first slip off Pascoe and, subsequently, a bouncer from this “quickie” snicked his gloves and looped over Marsh’s head to the fence.

Later a gem of an outswinger from Lillee beat him all ends up. Each time, he responded to these minor blemishes, by twitching at his sun-hat and with a mysterious resolve from such action, eventually, came out the winner.

There was a slight hesitancy as he neared his half-century, which he ultimately completed “with a desperate single to point. Having passed this milestone, though, he greeted Lillee with an inimitable square-drive off the back foot for four and, thereafter, steered him with a wristy elegance to sound the billboards at third-man. Yardley, he leaned back and cover drove and “paddled” for boundaries in the same over.

‘The 200 of the innings came up with a copy-book four past point, going down on his right knee and, last but not the least, his 100 with a boundary bisecting the gap between mid-off and extra-cover.

By this stage, of course, Kirmani who had provided useful support, had left, caught behind to Lillee. But Yadav stuck around gamely, not flinching one bit against the short-pitched stuff served up by Pascoe, till Viswanath having just lofted Yardley to long on edged a diagonal ball from this off-spinner, bowling round the wicket into the safe hands of Chappell at first slip. And Doshi still bothered by his foot injury holed out at mid off to the same bowler, not long afterwards.

After the first hour, Chappell’s policy was very clear-cut. He kept the fast bowlers on with the wind and shuffled between the spinners against it. And thanks to the lack of application on the part of the Indians, the ploy paid off quite handsomely, with Pascoe bowling the best for his figures of 3 for 23 in 16 overs, although Lillee picked up a wicket.

When Australia went in, neither Wood nor Dyson were in any real trouble. But Doshi sharing the new ball with Kapil made one turn and jumped quite alarmingly and so, India’s batting debacle may not prove to be as disastrous as earlier envisaged.