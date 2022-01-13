HT This Day: Jan 14, 1988 — Another Pak attack in Siachin repulsed

JAMMU- A heavy Pakistani attack was repulsed by the Indian jawans in the Siachin area two days ago. There were no casualties on our side.

This was revealed by Lt-Gen B. C. Nanda, GOC, Northern Command, at a Press conference here today.

Gen Nanda said Pakistani troops attacked with artillery some Indian defended locations at Saltaro ridge in the glacier area on Jan. 10 and 11 last.

The attack continued for about 48 hours but no loss of life from the Indian side was reported, he said.

The Pakistani troops have also been firing almost daily for the past many days in the Poonch-Rajouri sector in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

The Pakistani authorities are creating tension in Siachin and Poonch-Rajouri sectors "for reasons best known to them", the General added.

He said Indian troops has been given strict instructions not to provoke Pakistani troops across the Line of Actual Control and act only in retaliation if they were fired upon from the other side.

The General said there were 1,440 instances of Pakistani firing on our side on the northern border last year. The Indian forces retaliated by firing back. The Pakistani tactics could be termed as "harassment" because it was still not reconciled to the Simla agreement and also wanted to keep the Jammu and Kashmir issue alive in the world forum.

Regarding Siachin, he said the Indian troops were guarding the borders from heights varying from 15,000 ft to 21,000 ft in harsh weather.

He said those manning the border at such heights invariably lost weight and even their speech became slower. It was for this reason that the troops were not kept there for more than six months at a stretch.

Talking about the attack in April last year, Gen Nanda said Pakistan occupied a post at a height of 21,140 ft and started firing on our helicopters and "our troops found it hard to survive for some time." Left with no option but to knock the enemy out, troops of the J and K Light Infantry led by Sub Bana Singh launched an assault and recaptured the post at the end of June.

On Sept. 22 evening, Pakistan started massive artillery bombardment and then attacked in three columns led by their SSGs (like our commandos).

"We stood ground and beat back the attack. The Pakistanis tried again the next night, but were again repulsed suffering heavy casualties. They lost 150 soldiers, while "we lost 24 men and 56 were injured.”

The bodies of the Pakistani soldiers could not be collected because of the fear of firing from the Indian side and now these have been covered with a thick layer of snow, Gen Nanda said.

On Oct. 7 again there was some activity followed by an attack. There was constant shelling and the whole area was full of pot holes.

Gen Nanda said that in the Poonch sector, because of constant firing the Indian army had lost four jawans, with 15 injured, last year.