HT This Day: Jan 16, 1934 – Devastating Earthquake In Northern India

DELHI- An earthquake of such great velocity as the one felt to-day, has never occurred within living memory in this country. Untold havoc was caused in the whole of Upper India, from Lahore right upto the Eastern extremity in Assam, on Monday afternoon. People were 'caught napping' everywhere, and panic reigned supreme for several hours in the great towns of Calcutta, Benares, Cawnpore and Patna where huge buildings tumbled down like a pack of cards, burying many persons alive.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The High Court buildings of Calcutta and Patna and the Western Hostel of New Delhi which was constructed only a few years back at an enormous cost and the Government House at Darjeeling suffered damages.

Reports from Calcutta, Cawnpore and other places indicate that many people died and many mere were injured.

Judges Flee From Courts

All the High Court judges, members of the Bar and the clerical staff attached to the Calcutta High Court offices rushed out into the street as a sequel to a stampede that followed the successive shocks. Several persons were killed as a result of the collapse of the E. I. Railway building including wives and children of Railway officers.

Western Hostel Cracks

The Western Hostel in New Delhi cracked at several places owing to the earthquake shock this afternoon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many Injured in Benares

A terrible earthquake shock was felt here to-day at 2-10 in the afternoon, throughout the city, and it lasted for over four minutes. Many houses in the city cracked and some actually collapsed. Many persons were injured but no death report has been received so far.

House Collapses

Latest reports indicate that nearly seven thousand houses cracked and portions if about three hundred fell down. Several persons were injured.

At Patna

Earthquake shock of immense intensity, the like of which was never experienced before in the history of Patna, was felt at 2-30 P. M. lasting nearly three minutes.

There was a regular panic, the inmates of various official and private buildings emerging. The exact loss has not yet been estimated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

HT THIS DAY