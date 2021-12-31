HT THIS DAY: January 1, 2000 — Hostages home, happy new year; tearful reunions at Delhi airport

New Delhi: The two Indian Airlines aircraft carrying the hostages, officials and the Union External Affairs Minister Mr Jaswant Singh arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport tonight bringing to an end eight-days long hijack drama which ended earlier this evening following the release of three militants in Kandahar.

Moving scenes were witnessed as the hostages were reunited with their family members. Some of the released passengers had to be rushed straight to hospitals as they needed immediate medical attention. While one plane carrying 101 passengers landed shortly before 9 p m. the second aircraft arrived 10 minutes later.

Many of the passengers were reluctant to speak about their captivity and expressed happiness that they had reached the Indian capital safely. Some of the hostages were critical about the government’s inordinate delay in arriving at the settlement.

“Our government has failed. It took more than three days for any government representative to even come to Kandahar and check out our well being”, said Daman Soni, soon after being embraced into the fold of his family. His son Satish, suffering from chronic kidney, was wheeled into a waiting ambulance on a wheel chair.

Daman Soni, who was sitting next to the slain Ripun Katyal, recalled, “He kept crying for water for more than two hours before he finally bled to death in front of us. There was nothing we could do.”

Among the significant details that the released hostages revealed was that the number of weapons carried by the hijackers increased at Kandahar. “Before the plane reached Kandahar the hijackers had only one pistol, two knives and grenades. But once there, they suddenly had more pistols and grenades,” recalled Chander Chhabra, another released passenger.

While the hijackers were not harsh with the passengers, one of the released hostages said, “They would keep asking to put on the blind-folds on different occasions and whenever there was a stalemate in the negotiations with the Indian government refusing their demands, they would threaten us, put knives at our throats and pistols at our temples.”

About the food and sanitation conditions, N Mahesh, who had gone to Kathmandu on his honeymoon, with his wife, Neelima, said, “Vegetarians were literally starving. They gave us only beef.”

Sunil Sharma, a slightly built passenger, who appeared even more haggard after his ordeal, said, “Maybe we could have overpowered them if we had been able to talk freely with each other. But if a pistol is put to your head, you do feel scared.” In a highly surcharged atmosphere some cried, others tried to smile as they came out of the special aircraft. The passengers were put in cars at the Indira Gandhi Airport where stand-by ambulances were there to meet any emergency.

Relatives were allowed to meet the freed passengers at the terminal where tight security arrangements had been made. The passenger, who had been released for a brief period at Kandahar for treatment of a stomach ailment, was the first to come into the arrival lounge. He looked pale.

Relatives with bouquets in their hands and tears in their eyes lustily cheered the released hostages as they came out.