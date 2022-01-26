Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / HT This Day: January 26, 2001
india news

HT This Day: January 26, 2001

MELODY OUEEN Lata Mangeshkar, who had held audiences worldwide in a thrall for over five decades, and shehnai maestro Ustad Bismillah Khan are to be awarded the Bharat Ratna, the nation’s highest civilian honour
HT This Day: January 26, 2001
Updated on Jan 26, 2022 12:14 AM IST
ByBySpecial Correspondent, New Delhi:

MELODY OUEEN Lata Mangeshkar, who had held audiences worldwide in a thrall for over five decades, and shehnai maestro Ustad Bismillah Khan are to be awarded the Bharat Ratna, the nation’s highest civilian honour.

The winners of the Padma Vihhushan - the second highest award - are sarod wizard Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, santoor player Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma, western classical musician Zubin Mehta, filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee,writer-economist and former US ambassador to india John Kenneth Galbraith, former UN Under Secretary General CV Narasimban, Benjamin Arthur Gilman of the US, Hosei Norota of Japan, Telugu writer Kota Satchidananda Murty and scientist Man Mohan Sharma.

The Padma Bhusban winners include superstar Amitabb Bachchan, film maker BR Chopra, singer composer Bhupen Hazarika, thespian Dev Anand, veteran Tamil and Telugu actress Bhanumathi Ramakrishna orthopaedic surgeon Chittaranjan S Ranawat, heart specialist Dr Naresh Trehan, editor Aroon Purie, violinist Lalgudi G Jayaraman, world chess champion Vishwanathan Anand, dancers Uma Sharma (Kathak) and Yamini Krishnamurthi (Kuchipudi), former attorney-general Ashok H Desai, Amrita “operation flood” Patel,, actor Pran, industrialist Rahul Bajaj and hotelier Mohan Singh Oberoi, among others . Sixty six eminent personalities were named for the Padma Shri. In all 109 names of prominent personalities were announced for Padma awards on the eve of the Republic Day here this evening.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid-19 review meet
Republic Day
National Voters' Day today
National Tourism Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP