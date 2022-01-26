HT This Day: January 26, 2001

MELODY OUEEN Lata Mangeshkar, who had held audiences worldwide in a thrall for over five decades, and shehnai maestro Ustad Bismillah Khan are to be awarded the Bharat Ratna, the nation’s highest civilian honour.

The winners of the Padma Vihhushan - the second highest award - are sarod wizard Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, santoor player Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma, western classical musician Zubin Mehta, filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee,writer-economist and former US ambassador to india John Kenneth Galbraith, former UN Under Secretary General CV Narasimban, Benjamin Arthur Gilman of the US, Hosei Norota of Japan, Telugu writer Kota Satchidananda Murty and scientist Man Mohan Sharma.

The Padma Bhusban winners include superstar Amitabb Bachchan, film maker BR Chopra, singer composer Bhupen Hazarika, thespian Dev Anand, veteran Tamil and Telugu actress Bhanumathi Ramakrishna orthopaedic surgeon Chittaranjan S Ranawat, heart specialist Dr Naresh Trehan, editor Aroon Purie, violinist Lalgudi G Jayaraman, world chess champion Vishwanathan Anand, dancers Uma Sharma (Kathak) and Yamini Krishnamurthi (Kuchipudi), former attorney-general Ashok H Desai, Amrita “operation flood” Patel,, actor Pran, industrialist Rahul Bajaj and hotelier Mohan Singh Oberoi, among others . Sixty six eminent personalities were named for the Padma Shri. In all 109 names of prominent personalities were announced for Padma awards on the eve of the Republic Day here this evening.