HT This Day: January 30, 1961 -- Taj Mahal A Glorious Sight Says The Queen

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip today spent about an hour at Taj Mahal and about 50 minutes inside the Agra Fort. “It is a glorious sight,” the Queen was heard to say. Leaving the Taj, the Queen abruptly stopped at the main gate to have a last look at the monument.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They again visited the Taj shortly after 9 p.m and stayed there for nearly an hour. With an overcast sky there was only a dim and hazy moon.

On their visits to the Taj and the Fort during the day the Queen and the Prince were accompanied by the Commissioner of Agra Division, who explained details about the architecture and Mrs Vijayalakshmi Pandit. Inside the Taj Mahal an attendant shouted thrice and the Queen listened to the echo with rapt attention. She also saw the alcove where the Kohinoor was once kept. Special overshoes in scarlet velvet had been provided by the authorities.

At the Fort, where fountains played for the first time in many years, the Queen spent some time in the Sheesh Mahal, the octagonal tower where Shahjehan was imprisoned, and the Diwan-e-khas. On behalf of the citizens the Queen was presented with an album of coloured photographs of Agra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Queen Elizabeth on her arrival at Kheria airport was received by Mrs Sucheta Kripalani, U.P. Minister for Community Development, on behalf of the State Government, the Mayor and officials. About 5,000 spectators gathered at the airport, decorated with Tricolours and Union Jacks. Two large open cars belonging to the Governor’s Household which were brought to Agra from Lucknow drove up to the Queen’s Britannia as it came to a halt. The Queen, dressed in a turquoise dress and a white hat walking beside Prince Philip, smilingly shook hands with Mrs Kripalani and others, including 12 U.K. nationals in Agra. The Queen seemed to have borne the flight from Delhi to Agra, which must have been bumpy, fairly well. As the Queen got into the car with Mrs Kripalani, the crowd cheered.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Simple Reception

The reception at Agra airport was simple and did not take more than a few minutes. Even the national anthems were not played. The reason perhaps was the bad weather. But it seems that the reception at Agra was deliberately kept simple. Except for Mrs Kripalani, no other dignitary, neither the Governor nor the Chief Minister or other Ministers came to Agra from Lucknow.