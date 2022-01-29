HT This Day: January 31, 1949 -- World pays homage to Gandhiji

India observed January 30 - the first anniversary of the death of Mahatma Gandhi-at crowded but solemn functions with the people’s thoughts turned to prayer and to the teachings of the Father of the Nation.

The focal point was Rajghat, in Delhi, where the Governor-General and the Prime Minister with hundreds of thousands of others went on pilgrimage to pay homage at the sacred ‘samadhi.’

After prayers and recitation of the Bhagwadgita in the morning, there was a programme of congregational spinning. In the afternoon, almost exactly at the time when Gandhiji fell while going to his daily prayer meeting, over 200,000 people joined in a special prayer service conducted by Acharya Vinoba Bhave. Later, the whole gathering repeated “The Message” after the Congress President, Dr Pattabhi Sitaramayya.

“The Message” gratefully recalled the leadership of Bapu and said: “It was the particular teaching of Gandhiji that service should be directed more specially towards promoting amity and goodwill between all the people of India, abolishing class distinctions and those based on birth or caste or religion, and working for a classless democratic society in a peaceful manner. Above all the lesson Gandhiji taught was the adherence at all costs and in all circumstances to the moral values which give meaning to life.”

The most touching moment during the day came when a passage from a recorded speech of Gandhiji was relayed by A.I.R. at the prayer meeting. Several people broke down and there was a hush as long as the familiar voice spoke of non-violence.

The ceremonies in the capital were rounded up with a function at night at Government House. A bust of Mahatma Gandhi bedecked in flowers which had been presented to His Excellency Mr Rajagopalachari, Governor-General, in Calcutta by a Bengali artist, was placed in the centre of a shamiana pitched in the gardens while the families of all Government House staff sat around it. Bhajans and kirtans were sung and then the Governor-General addressed the gathering.

In addition to the Government House staff, some of the Ministers and Secretaries to the Government as well as the Egyptian and Afghan Ambassadors were present on the occasion which was a unique “family gathering.”

Long before daybreak, people in their thousands began to converge on Rajghat. Men and women of all communities organized in prabhat pheris parties of children carrying flowers and National Flags and groups of villagers from the surrounding countryside thronged all approaches to the Rajghat grounds. Over a million went on pilgrimage today.

All morning there were long queues of devotees waiting their turn to pay their homage. Scores of thousands went round the flower-bedecked samadhi. The flowers on the sacred platform were arranged to form Hey Ram. the last words spoken by Gandhiji. Flower offerings made by people were piled around the platform. Among those who placed wreaths and flowers were Ministers and a number of members of the diplomatic corps.

In a temple-like atmosphere, with incense vessels at the four corners of the samadhi, special prayers -began at 6 a.m. when a group of women also started non-stop spinning to last 36 hours. Recitation of the whole text of the Gita followed.

Later congregational spinning continued from 11-30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Prime Minister was among the 503 men, women and children who took part in it.

The Rajghat area was a mass of humanity when the prayer meeting began at 5 p.m. On a high platform sat the Governor-General, the Prime Minister, the Deputy Prime Minister, members of the Cabinet and others. Members of Gandhiji’s family and a number of close associates and Ashramites were also there.

The service began with Ramdhun the singing of which was led by Kanu and his wife, Abha Gandh and Tara Gandhi. Kanu then recited a verse from the Gita, and was followed by Miss Amtus Salam, who recited a verse front the Quran. More verses from the Gita were recited and a Mira bhajan was sung by Shrimati Indulekha Bose before Acharya Vinoba Bhave addressed the gathering. Since the service was being relayed by A.LR. Acharya Vinoba read a written address.The service concluded with Jana-Gana-Mana.

Many local organizations arranged their own programmes of meetings and prayers.

At various educational institutions the portrait of Gandhiji was unveiled and students and staff pledged to follow the teachings of Gandhiji in the spheres of social Work and educational reconstruction.

Mr Kala Venkata Rao, General Secretary, A.I.C.C. addressing a meeting on “The Life and Teachings of Gandhiji” at the College of Commerce, urged students to divert all intellectual pursuits for the social benefit of the whole country.

Mr Rao said that the greatness of Gandhiji lay not in merely arousing the conscience of the people for demanding rights but in action. Through action he wanted realization of his dream of Ram Rajya. The country had won freedom but it was not of the type Gandhiji wanted. It was for the coming generation to create that atmosphere in which the dream of Ram Rajya would be realized.

He said the loss of Gandhiji could be compensated if the nation on the occasion of his first death anniversary dedicated itself to fulfil his mission.

Ideals Of Service

Speaking at the Delhi School of Social Work, Mr Venkata Rao urged the students to follow the ideals of social service preached by Gandhiji. He said a certain amount of control over society was needed to enable it to elevate itself to the high ideals of service.

At Yoga Ashram, a special programme of physical exercises was arranged. Speaking on the occasion, Mr R. R. Diwakar, Minister of State for Broadcasting and Information, referred to Gandhiji as the greatest yogi who controlled his body, mind and emotions and utilized them for the service of God in man. Yoga is of great importance and it has reached perfection in India as a means of controlling physical and vital powers in man. Gandhiji was a practical yogi and his life was a blend of both -meditation and action.

Message Of Love

Presiding over a meeting organized by the Karnataka Sangha, Mr Diwakar spoke on the significance of the Mahatma’s message. It was a strange irony of fate that leaders of mankind such as Socrates and Jesus Christ had also met death at the hands of their fellowmen. Mahatma Gandhi, he added, was no more with us, ‘but his message of love and the unity of human spirit would live for ever and inspire mankind to build a better social order.

Students of the Lady Irwin College held a congregational prayer in the morning which was followed by a procession to Rajghat. Most of the students observed fast. A purse of Rs. 2,000 was presented to Mr Radha Raman, President of Delhi Provincial Congress Committee, at a meeting at Ajmeri Gate by the Delhi Coal Merchants’ Association for the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Fund. The association pledged to remove black-marketing and corruption within their ranks.

Appeal To Traders

Mr Radha Raman exhorted all traders to remove malpractices and live up to the high ideals which Gandhiji wanted them to follow.

The S. N. Das Gupta College held a meeting under the presidentship of Mr Bhimsen Sachar who performed lie flag-hoisting ceremony. Addressing students, he advised them to follow the doctrine of love and brotherhood which was the guiding factor of the philosophy of Gandhiji.

Workers of the Hindustan Times observed silence for a minute at 5-17 p.m. At a meeting they pledged to follow Gandhiji’s teachings.

The Balkan-ki-Bari organized a children’s procession which terminated at Rajghat.

The Delhi Provincial Students’ Congress organized a torch-light procession which started from Red Fort. Parading the main localities, the procession terminated at Rajghat.

Prayers and meetings in their respective localities were also organized >y the Delhi Provincial Mehtar Mazdoor Federation, the Delhi Women’s League, the Timarpur Youths’ Association, the Delhi Karnataka Sangha, Andhra Club, Delhi Tamil Sangham, the Pusa Students’ Union and the Delhi and Punjab Youth Congress.

A mass parade of Delhi Rovers and ‘atrol Leaders was held at the H.Q. ad prayers were held.

D.P.C.C. PROGRAMME FOR FORTNIGHT

The Delhi Provincial Congress Committee has chalked out the following programme for the fortnight January 31-February 11:

A study circle will be organized at Beadon Club at 6 p.m. daily.

Gandhiji’s mission will be explained by Acharya Vinoba Bhave on January 31, constructive programme and Congress economic policy by Mr Shankerrao Deo on February 1, the economics of Khadi by Mr Cishendas Jaju on February 2, communal unity by Gopi Nath Aman on February 3, untouchability by Mr Byogi Hari and Thakkar Bapa on February 4, labour organization - by Kr Khandubhai on February 5, basic education by Maulana Shafiq-ultehman on February 6, Kisan organization by Mr Kala Venkata Rao on February 7, political parties in Indiab y Mr K. Santhanam on February 8, Congress economic programme by Prof. Kumarappa and Mr Shankerrao Deo on February 9, Congress organiation by Dr Pattabhi Sitaramayya n February 10 and our duty towards Bapu by Mr Jairamdas Daulatram on February 1L