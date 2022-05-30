HT This Day: June 01, 1962 -- Proposal to buy Russian MIGs

Disclaiming any ideological bias, Defence Minister Krishna Menon admitted in the Lok Sabha today that his Ministry had made certain recommendations in regard to the purchase of Russian MIGs.

He was not in a position to say what decisions the Government would take. But the tenor of his speech left little room for doubt where his and his Ministry’s inclinations lay.

He came to the question towards the close of his reply to the debate on the budget demands of his Ministry and said the Ministry had no ideologies and it sought to obtain what weapons it could in such a way as to place the country in a position of security.

Before undertaking the purchase of defence equipment, they wanted to look at the cost of the weapons and the question of acquiring them in the quantity required practically over the counter. There must be no trouble in regard to spares and manufacture of equipment in the country.

“We examined this problem carefully and we know what planes are being produced. Our people have looked this over. They went to examine them and recommendations have been made to the Government. “

I am not in a position to state what decisions finally we come to, but whatever it is, it will be for the purpose of matching our arms with offensive arms elsewhere and perhaps to provide a deterrent to others.”

Two aspects

According to Mr Menon the speed of a fighter aircraft was only one aspect that had to be considered. The other main aspect was its capacity to carry weapons. Further, these weapons should be within their means. Some of the guided weapons used by some other countries--not the U.S.-cost £35,000 to £50,000 a shot.

The question of security regulations in force in other countries on the disclosure of information or permission to manufacture outside their own country had also to be considered.

The problem before India was whether it could have the planes, weapons, electronic and radar equipment as well as the capacity to manufacture them.

India had not been so far able to obtain from the West the knowledge of some of this equipment.

Unfortunately, a proper consideration of this problem had been bogged down by political propaganda. “Where we buy our go. ds is largely our business. That does not mean that we want to irritate anybody.”

Ethical considerations and self. interest would guide India when questions of ensuring secrecy of equipment purchased from the U.S. and U.K. came in.

Mr Menon did not wholly succeed in his attempts at amiability and twice came into sharp clash with a section of the opposition. The first time was when replying to the criticism of the behaviour of Indian troops in Goa.

Denying the charge, Mr Menon retorted that there were miscreants in the Army as in other walks of life, including Parliament. Stung to the quick, several members rose and shouted that the remarks were uncalled for and the Minister should be more careful in his use of language.

The second clash occurred when Mr Menon was replying to criticism on Naval promotions. Mr Kamath drew the attention of the House to the Minister not having had the courtesy to acknowledge one of his letters.

Some tension developed over some of Mr Menon’s remarks and the Speaker intervening pointed out that Ministers should have the courtesy to acknowledge the letters received from MPs.

These two incidents created a noticeably strained atmosphere in the House and the non-Communist opposition declined to accommodate Mr Menon’s request that the demands should be voted unanimously. He desired this on the score that what was done in Parliament reached a far larger audience and pleaded that the effect of dividing the House on the Defence Budget in countries many of which did not enjoy a Parliamentary form of Government, ought to be considered.

While other cut motions were allowed to be defeated by voice vote, Mr Kamath’s motion censuring the Ministry for failure to guard effectively the land frontiers of India and preserve inviolate its territorial integrity was pressed to a vote and defeated by 183 votes to 35.

Failure to name China

While Mr Menon dealt at length with the acts of violence and sabotage committed by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir, his omission specifically to mention China was commented upon by a Jan Sangh member. Mr Menon replied: “Whatever I have said about one aggressor relates to another aggressor. I am not in a position to disclose as much information on our defence position in regard to China as in the other case as one could not say how this information was likely to be used by the Chinese.”

It was unnecessary to choose between aggressors and there was only one answer-4o get aggression vacated. This was conditioned by time, place and India’s resources.