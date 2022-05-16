HT This Day: May 18, 1944 -- Indian Division Nearing Adolf Hitler Line

A message from Abdul Khalek Qureshi, Associated Press of India correspondent with the Eighth Army Indian forces in Italy, says that the important Liri Valley fortress town of Pignataro, six miles short of the Adolf Hitler Line, fell to the troops of the Indian Division after a stiff fight last night. The Indians overwhelmed German resistance on the high ground east of the town and are tonight continuing to mop up the Germans in cellars and other hideouts.

Today’s Allied communique from Italy said that south of the Liri river all positions in the Gustav Line have been overrun by Allied troops.

South of Pignataro tanks have reached the road junction on the left bank of the Lirl river, adds Mr Quereshi. From this point down to the coast French and American troops of the Fifth Army have secured full use of the lateral road. The highway which the Germans are still believed to be using for bringing up supplies to their garrison in Cassino is threatened and the Allies can sweep it with artillery. The Germans are pouring deadly fire from the hills behind Cassino on Eighth Army troops pushing forward close to Highway Six. The numbers of prisoners the Allies have captured have further increased. The latest to be bagged are 45 by men of the Frontier Force Rifles, who invested the town of Pignataro. Some of the prisoners are reported to have said that it was not a fair fight. The Allies have more troops, tanks, guns and ammunition.

ACCORDING TO PLAN

It can be stated that Gen. Alexander’s offensive is very largely proceeding according to plan. Distances are not the objective but the neutralization and destruction of the German forces in Italy. Fighter-bomber support to the ground troops by the bombing and strafing at gun positions has been very effective, according to one Army Staff Officer.