HT This Day: May 22, 1973 -- Army moves into Lucknow varsity

Two companies of the Army were inducted into Lucknow University campus this morning following widespread arson by students in the wake of the withdrawal of units of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC).

A section of the PAC downed their weapons late last night and joined the students in a demonstration. The district administration, which had got wind of restiveness in the PAC ranks, ordered these units withdrawn.

During the two-hour gap between the withdrawal of the last PAC pickets and the Army jawans entering to take up positions (6-30 a.m. to 8-30 a.m.), the boys had a field day- burning one building after another and running away with everything they could lay their hands on.

Smoke covered the campus almost the whole day, despite attempts to put out the fire by pumping water from the nearby river Gomti. The fire hydrants on the campus had no pressure to lift water to the flaming heights.

A party of newsmen, which went around the campus in the forenoon saw buildings still enveloped in flames and debris falling to the ground.

The buildings and the appurtenances were completely gutted.

First, a handful of students entered the examination centre breaking open the lock. They picked up some papers-set fire to them. More boys, who had reached the campus without knowing that the examinations had been postponed, gatecrashed into the room, piled up the furniture and made a bonfire of it. There were hundreds of students and a sprinkling of outsiders, running with blazing torches and burning office after office and building after building. By 7-30 a.m. all was flame and smoke.

The circle officer, Mr Inam Ali, who was in overall charge of the police operations on the campus had to flee, when slogan-shouting boys chased him last night.

The army jawans fenced the approaches to the hostels with coils of barbed wire and entry into the campus was regulated through passes. The hostels were cleared and the university closed till fresh examinations are held.

The Chief Secretary, Mr Satish Tripathi. described the PAC as gone wild and the Chief Minister. Mr Kamlapati Tripathi, described the unacceptable behaviour on the campus as definitely “not good”.

The U.P. Cabinet, which held a hurried meeting about 5-30 p.m., “took stock of the situation and decided to take necessary action on all matters concerning the university.”

Mr Tripathi, talking to newsmen after the meeting, said whatever decisions were taken would be known in due course. Asked about the PAC men, Mr Tripathi said they had “fraternised” with the students and the use of the word “revolt” was not correct.

Q: Why was the army called to the campus for the first time?

A. Trouble was apprehended by the district administration and it was thought wise to call the army.

Q: What action do you propose to take against the defaulting PAC men?

Inquiry

A: Whatever is necessary will be done.

Q: Do you propose to hold an inquiry into the affairs?

A: All that is necessary will be done.

Q: Were there outsiders on the campus who joined hands with the students?

A: They might have done it, but to say that any political party had a hand in the trouble would be premature.

Referring again to the PAC, the Chief Minister said only a certain number in the force was affected, but not the civil police, particularly the sub-inspectors and above.

UNI, PTI add : As half a dozen fire engines fought the flames, Vice-Chancellor Gopal Tripathi announced at a news conference that the university might be closed sine die in view of the arson in the campus today.

Almost the entire records and belongings of the Dean in the Faculty of Arts, the Proctor’s office, cashier’s office, camp office of the university examinations, and almost all the offices barring the Vice-Chancellor’s and the honorary treasurer’s office in the Registrar’s block had been damaged or destroyed. The roof of stores and records room had collapsed.

Military personnel have taken positions at strategic points in the campus.

It was reported that PAC men had held meetings of their newly formed associations inside the campus more than once and taken out a procession at about 10 p.m. in which students also participated. They shouted slogans such as “students-PAC Zindabad” and “No more atrocities on the student community.”

The PAC men also reportedly beat up some of their officers who opposed their taking out the procession. The State Government was informed of the situation and it decided to withdraw all PAC companies.

The university authorities had last night announced the postponement of examinations fixed for today in view of the Mahabirji mela at a temple near the university tomorrow.

The students went to take their examinations this morning and were enraged at the postponement of examinations. They became restive and began indulging in arson and brickbatting.

At about 6-30 a.m. students set fire to the psychology block and the examination camp office. They then sprayed petrol and kerosene on the buildings of Arts Faculty, the cashier’s office and the Registrar’s office and set them on fire. The students dispersed around 7-30 a.m.

The fire brigade entered the campus at about 8 a.m. and the troops 15 minutes later.

Many students have been rounded un. Heavy patrolling was continuing.

The fire started between 6.30 a.m. and 7 a.m. Shortly after the PAC which had been posted in the campus along with the police, was withdrawn.

The army, which was to replace the PAC came to the campus at about 8 a.m. The authorities said the gap between the arrival of the army and departure of the PAC was kept to avoid direct confrontation between two armed forces.

The decision to withdraw the PAC was taken after they had reportedly held a meeting last night and taken out a procession, which was also joined by the students, and shouted slogans supporting the students.

Chief Minister Tripathi denied that the incidents of arson had anything to do with the PAC withdrawal. He admitted there was some discontentment in a section of the PAC.

Today’s students’ unrest was the culmination of a series of violent activities in the campus during the last few days. The students oppose police entry into the campus to ensure the peaceful conduct of the examinations, while the Teachers Association had insisted on it.

The earlier version had said the students, who had gone to take then examinations fixed for this morning but postponed last night, were mainly responsible for the arson. But the authorities later said that it was not the work of students alone and the hand of anti-social elements was clearly behind it.

An estimated loss of at least ₹35 lakhs had been suffered in the fire, according to the Vice-Chancellor The loss of the records was irreparable.

The Executive Council of the University today directed the Vice-Chancellor to make arrangements to resume the postponed examinations as soon as the Government assured the maintenance of law and order in the campus.